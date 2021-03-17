Carrie Lee Nelson, widow of former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson, dies

Carrie Lee Nelson, the widow of former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson, died Monday at home in Kensington, Maryland, according to a news release.
Nelson died of congestive pulmonary disease. She was 98.
She met her late husband while she was stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania after graduating from nursing school in 1945 and enlisting in the Army nurse corps for the rest of World War II. Former U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson was an Army lieutenant.
The two dated for several weeks before he was sent to the West Coast. They expected to never meet again but were reunited soon after in Okinawa in the fall of 1945.
Nelson was discharged from service and moved to Madison, where the future state governor was practicing law. She worked as a nurse.
The couple were married on Nov. 15, 1947 and stayed together until the senator's death in 2005.
Nelson was not interested in politics when she met her late husband, according to her obituary, but became a "political wife on her own terms." She was known to host memorable dinner parties with a guest list spanning journalists, lobbyists, diplomats and more in both the Wisconsin and U.S. capital cities. The couple hosted several hundred gatherings during their time in Washington, D.C.
The Virginia native also spent her time using her skills as a trained nurse to volunteer with people who had developmental disabilities in Wisconsin and in hospice care in Maryland.
Nelson was born Carrie Lee Dotson in Wise, Virginia on Jan. 29, 1923, the ninth of 10 children in the family. Her father died when she was 3, and she became a ward of the Masons of Virginia at 7 years old along with three of her brothers.
A memorial service for Nelson will take place at a later date. She will be buried next to her late husband in Clear Lake.
She is survived by two sons, Gaylord A. Jr., of Dane, and Jeffrey, of Kensington, a daughter, Tia, of Madison, and four grandchildren. The family has asked donations to be made in her memory to local homeless shelters, food banks or other nonprofits helping those in need in place of flowers.
