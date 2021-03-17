Carrie Lee Nelson, widow of former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson, dies

Carrie Lee Nelson, the widow of former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson, died Monday at home in Kensington, Maryland, according to a news release.

Nelson died of congestive pulmonary disease. She was 98.

She met her late husband while she was stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania after graduating from nursing school in 1945 and enlisting in the Army nurse corps for the rest of World War II. Former U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson was an Army lieutenant.

The two dated for several weeks before he was sent to the West Coast. They expected to never meet again but were reunited soon after in Okinawa in the fall of 1945.

Nelson was discharged from service and moved to Madison, where the future state governor was practicing law. She worked as a nurse.

The couple were married on Nov. 15, 1947 and stayed together until the senator's death in 2005.

