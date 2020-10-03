Carl Landsness, Madison’s municipal philosopher, has died

Carl Landsness, well known for the giraffe ears he would don before speaking at city government meetings as he attempted to insert a middle ground into discussion on wedge issues, was found dead in his home Tuesday.

Landsness, who was open and honest about his struggle with severe depression, was an active fixture in the Madison community for years and it was that involvement that helped him maintain his mental health and wellbeing, his son Eric Landsness said.

But, once COVID-19 hit and social distancing measures were put in place to mitigate the spread, he lost his connection to the community. He was no longer able to participate in dance or go to his church, James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation. He couldn’t do his yoga or drum circles or go to City Hall or Capitol Square and interact with people.

“This sudden isolation was devastating for him,” Eric said. “He lost that support that is so unique about Madison and started slipping into one of his depressions.”

Eric said his father became overwhelmed by the bout with mental illness and became malnourished. Friends would try to check in on him but were unable while maintaining social distance.

“He was getting weaker and weaker and was unable to drink and eat,” Eric said.