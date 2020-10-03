 Skip to main content
Carl Landsness, Madison’s municipal philosopher, has died
Carl Landsness, Madison's municipal philosopher, has died

Carl Landsness, well known for the giraffe ears he would don before speaking at city government meetings as he attempted to insert a middle ground into discussion on wedge issues, was found dead in his home Tuesday.

Landsness, who was open and honest about his struggle with severe depression, was an active fixture in the Madison community for years and it was that involvement that helped him maintain his mental health and wellbeing, his son Eric Landsness said.

But, once COVID-19 hit and social distancing measures were put in place to mitigate the spread, he lost his connection to the community. He was no longer able to participate in dance or go to his church, James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation. He couldn’t do his yoga or drum circles or go to City Hall or Capitol Square and interact with people. 

“This sudden isolation was devastating for him,” Eric said. “He lost that support that is so unique about Madison and started slipping into one of his depressions.”

Eric said his father became overwhelmed by the bout with mental illness and became malnourished. Friends would try to check in on him but were unable while maintaining social distance.

“He was getting weaker and weaker and was unable to drink and eat,” Eric said.

Landsness had appeared to make a turnaround in recent days as friends and family got creative in the ways they connected with him. He started to eat and drink again and when Eric spoke with him on a Saturday at the end of September, Landsness said he was feeling medium strength but very tired.

On Tuesday, friends found Landsness in bed, he had died of natural causes at his home in Madison. He was 69-years-old. 

“This is an unclassifiable casualty of COVID,” Eric said. “While he didn’t die of the virus directly, this is a very direct consequence of this pandemic.”

A “refired” – as opposed to retired – electrical engineer, Landsness worked for 22 years for Hewlett Packard in California and Oregon along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

A Madison native born on April 22, 1951, Landsness graduated from East High School in 1969 and earned a degree from UW-Madison as well as Stanford University.

A prodigal son of the city, he returned to Madison in 2002 where he became a reborn steward of the land to make “amends for massive mischief all over the watershed in his 50’s-60’s youth”, he wrote in his biography on the Friends of Starkweather Creek webpage.

In Madison, Landsness became involved with a number of eclectic organizations and groups, including Friends of Starkweather Creek, and was a staple at local government meetings where he would often attempt to inject levity and reason into tense discussions.

“No matter the gravity of the issue or the lines that have been drawn, his approach is so unconventional that I can’t help but sit back and smile and draw some inspiration from his authentic attempts to broker peace,” former Madison Police Chief Koval said in a 2018 State Journal story about Landsness. “In essence, Landsness repeatedly tries to be Switzerland in the midst of conflict.”

Landsness would often wear giraffe ears at those tense meetings, which he said blocked judgments and allowed him to hear “the language of the heart”, in the 2018 article. According to Landsness, giraffes have the biggest heart of any land animal.

He was also known to bring stuffed giraffes to the podium and to wear giraffe face paint at meetings, a theme he adopted from Marshall Rosenberg, the late founder of The Center for Nonviolent Communication and one of several thinkers Landsness called his “mentors.”

“We’ve been cleaning out his apartment and we’ve come across six pairs of giraffes ears, at least six stuffed giraffes plus many little figurines and a full on giraffe suit,” Eric said. “Multiple people in his community have reached out to me and asked for one of these giraffes as a way to remember Landsness.”

Landsness is survived by son, Eric Landsness; daughter Monica Sansaver; his 101-year-old mother Arlene Brunsell; siblings Larry Landsness and Cathy Arends; and grandchildren.

