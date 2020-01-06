Carl DuRocher, disability rights activist, 'ran out of road,' dies at 73

"'I'm ready. I've got this down, just watch me,'" she told him. "And we just played back and forth like that for a few months and all of a sudden months turned into years."

They took many trips together in Rieland's car, including driving as far as they could into Northern Ontario until they "ran out of road."

They also traveled to the Rosebud Indian reservation in South Dakota delivering computers.

DuRocher's death didn't come from a specific cause, said Rieland, who went to the hospital with DuRocher Saturday night and was with him when he died. She said he had pneumonia-like symptoms, but that his death came from lifelong complications of polio.

"It was a serious case. He probably lasted longer than anybody else in this area who had polio as bad as his was," said Rieland, noting that his treatment as a child in tiny Coleman, Wisconsin, north of Green Bay, included traveling by himself to polio centers around the country and using an iron lung.

The couple had gone to the holiday party Saturday night of the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, which DuRocher had been active in for about 20 years. He had formerly served on its board of directors and as its treasurer.