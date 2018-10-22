Unattended cardboard being burned in a grill resulted in a fire that destroyed a home in the town of Cottage Grove Sunday afternoon.
Nobody was injured in the fire that was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Appaloosa Lane, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The loss was estimated to be over $200,000.
"The initial investigation points to the homeowner burning cardboard in a grill on their deck," said Sgt. Trevor Grieber. "While the grill was unattended, the residence started on fire."
Fire departments from Cottage Grove-Deerfield, Marshall and Stoughton helped fight the fire.