A West Side restaurant was evacuated Monday morning because of high readings of carbon monoxide and evidence of a problem with natural gas.
Noodles and Company, 7050 Mineral Point Road, was evacuated at about 7 a.m. Monday as Madison Fire Department firefighters responded to the activated carbon monoxide alarm. The restaurant wasn't open at the time.
"Air monitors indicated CO levels of 35 parts per million, as well as evidence of a natural gas issue," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
"During the investigation, firefighters noticed a blue flame emitting from a natural gas appliance in the kitchen," Schuster said. "The appliance was placed out of service and Madison Gas and Electrice advised it couldn't be used until it was repaired."
The restaurant was ventilated, air monitor readings returned to normal and employees were allowed to return to work.