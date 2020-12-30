 Skip to main content
Carbon monoxide causes evacuation of temporary homeless shelter, authorities say
Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Carbon monoxide caused the evacuation of Madison's temporary night homeless shelter early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

The incident was reported at 4 a.m. as a possible natural gas leak at the temporary shelter at the former Fleet Services Building, 202 S. First Street, Madison Fire Department spokesman Joel Kneifel told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Fire department sensors detected high levels of carbon monoxide above 300 PPM but no natural gas, and MGE confirmed that, Kneifel said.

The building has carbon monoxide sensors, but Kneifel didn’t know if that was what alerted people to the problem.

Metro Transit was called to bring buses to the scene to provide shelter for those in the building, with about 70 of the 90 to 100 people who were in the building taking to the buses, Kneifel said, adding that Madison police officers helped at the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital, but it appears that the reason was unrelated to the carbon monoxide, Kneifel said.

The source of the carbon monoxide was found to be a heater in the intake area of the shelter that had incomplete combustion, Fire Department spokeswoman Bernadette Galvez said in a report.

The heater was to be placed out of service, with safe alternative heating placed in the area until it can be replaced for Wednesday night, she said.

A carbon monoxide detector will be installed in the intake area, Galvez said.

Since the shelter is only open at night, there was no issue with people needing to be inside during the day, Galvez said.

