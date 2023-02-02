A carbon monoxide alarm led firefighters to discover a smoldering blaze in a Near West Side home on Saturday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the home in the 600 block of Gilmore Street at 11:21 p.m. and arrived at 11:27 p.m., investigating and confirming the presence of carbon monoxide on the second story, along with the odor of wood burning, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters found burning plaster and puffing smoke from a second-floor ceiling, then checked the attic, where they found smoldering insulation, burned wiring, and multiple structural components of the attic scorched and burned through, Schuster said.

They used water can extinguishers to put out the fire and cool down the burning materials, took smoldering insulation outside to cool in the snow, and found no additional fire when checking the rest of the house with thermal imaging cameras, Schuster said.

The home was in an area that experienced a power surge and power loss in the prior 24 hours, and without power to run their furnace for heat, the residents had been running four space heaters for several hours, Schuster said.

Without heat and needing electrical repairs, the residents found alternate housing, while firefighters shut off water service due to the possibility of pipes freezing before heat service could be restored, Schuster said.

The fire brewing in the attic was source of the carbon monoxide, Schuster told the State Journal.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, she said, adding that it could have been related to the space heaters with some undetermined electrical problem growing into a fire, or a result of the power surge.