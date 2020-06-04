Anti-police protest shuts down westbound Beltline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A caravan of protesters in cars, brought together by Freedom Inc, has shut down the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive Thursday, according to the State Patrol.

Several hundred cars, some protesters and others just trying to get home, are currently stopped on the westbound Beltline just past Todd Drive. State troopers are coming up to the caravan from behind by Rimrock Road to alert and slow down oncoming traffic.

Freedom Inc posted to its Facebook page letting followers know to gather in the parking lot at 1702 S. Park St. at 3 p.m., where the caravan began.

