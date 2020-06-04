Anti-police protest shuts down westbound Beltline

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A caravan of protesters in cars, brought together by Freedom Inc, has shut down the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive Thursday, according to the State Patrol.
Several hundred cars, some protesters and others just trying to get home, are currently stopped on the westbound Beltline just past Todd Drive. State troopers are coming up to the caravan from behind by Rimrock Road to alert and slow down oncoming traffic.
Freedom Inc posted to its Facebook page letting followers know to gather in the parking lot at 1702 S. Park St. at 3 p.m., where the caravan began.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Shanzeh Ahmad | Wisconsin State Journal
General assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.