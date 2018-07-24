Sunlight in the eyes of a rural Genoa driver spelled trouble for an Amish buggy in Vernon County Tuesday morning, with the buggy getting hit by the car, injuring two people in the buggy and the buggy's horse.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway O north of Highway 56 in the town of Harmony, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the report, Cheryl Proctor, 62, was driving her car south on Highway O and the buggy, with Samual Miller, 34, and Daniel Mast, 17, both of rural Genoa, also going south on O.
"Proctor reported the sun was directly in her eyes and she did not see the Amish buggy," said Sheriff John Spears. "Proctor tried to avoid the crash by swerving away from the buggy but was unable to avoid it."
The crash separated the horse from the buggy and Miller and Mast were thrown from the buggy, with the buggy going down an embankment before hitting some trees.
Miller and Mast sustained injuries and were taken to an area hospital, and the horse suffered a cut to a hind leg and was expected to make a full recovery.
Proctor was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.