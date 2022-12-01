Car fire on Beltline in Monona during rush hour backs up traffic, authorities say

A car fire on the Beltline in Monona during rush hour Thursday morning backed up traffic, authorities reported.

The car started on fire about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound Beltline as it crosses the Yahara River, just west of the Monona Drive exit, Monona Fire and EMS Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a statement.

Monona fire crews worked for more than 45 minutes and poured more than 1,000 gallons of water on the small four-door vehicle to extinguish the blaze, McMullen said.

The car was a total loss, and the cause is under investigation, McMullen said.

No injuries were reported.

Two of the four lanes of the Beltline (the flex lane was open) were closed for a time, and the scene was cleared shortly before 9 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.