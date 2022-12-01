 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Car fire on Beltline in Monona during rush hour backs up traffic, authorities say

Car fire on Beltline, Monona Fire Department photo

No one was injured in this car fire on the Beltline in Monona during rush hour Thursday morning.

 MONONA FIRE DEPARTMENT

A car fire on the Beltline in Monona during rush hour Thursday morning backed up traffic, authorities reported.

The car started on fire about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound Beltline as it crosses the Yahara River, just west of the Monona Drive exit, Monona Fire and EMS Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a statement.

Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at temperature and precipitation trends across the country in our updated winter outlook.

Monona fire crews worked for more than 45 minutes and poured more than 1,000 gallons of water on the small four-door vehicle to extinguish the blaze, McMullen said.

The car was a total loss, and the cause is under investigation, McMullen said.

No injuries were reported.

Two of the four lanes of the Beltline (the flex lane was open) were closed for a time, and the scene was cleared shortly before 9 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

It’s Christmas time again at the ZSL London Zoo as animals get tasty treats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics