Madison firefighters had to find their way through thick black smoke Thursday in a South Side underground parking garage, with a car in flames found as the source.
Nobody was hurt in the fire reported at about 3 p.m. in the apartment building's underground garage at 2218 Luann Lane, the Madison Fire Department said.
A resident of the apartment building called 911 after first seeing smoke coming from a neighbor's apartment, then seeing smoke coming from the garage door once she evacuated.
"Ladder Company 6 noticed heavy black smoke from a distance, as they approached Luann Lane," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Firefighters brought a water line into the garage through the main door, but the garage was fully charged with smoke, so firefighters had no visibility trying to find the source.
A car parked in a rear corner of the garage was in flames, so firefighters put it out and assessed the damage.
"Four nearby vehicles were affected by fire and soot damage," Schuster said.
All occupants were able to return to their apartments after firefighters ventilated the building and better air quality conditions were restored.