The driver of a car sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon in a crash into a Far West Side hotel.
The crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the Baymont Inn and Suites, 8102 Excelsior Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
Arriving firefighters found a car with airbags deployed against the building.
"The single occupant was transported to UW Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Bernadette Galvez of the fire department.
Only minor structural damage was found by firefighters, as well as cracked drywall in the interior where the car made contact with the hotel.
No damage estimate was given, and the reason why the car crashed into the building was not given.