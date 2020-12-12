Car Carols, a concert by the Wisconsin Chamber Choir, is streamed to the world from the top of a parking garage

Joshua Schmidt, an elementary music teacher in Sun Prairie, normally just concerns himself with singing but also has a background in electronics and technology. He was tabbed to gather up wireless, handheld microphones and had to create a monitor system using a low-powered transmitter (similar to those used in neighborhood light displays) that could send sound to the radios of choir members so they could hear each other without a delay. However, in some newer vehicles, computer processing of radios creates too much of a delay, so at least three members were given portable radios that they could tune to 87.9 FM.

"Singers can handle about a 30 millisecond delay before it starts affecting our ability to sing. It's just how fast the human ear can process information," said Schmidt, who sang Saturday from his electric blue Chevy Volt. "We were worried that from the microphones to the mixer and the mixer to the FM transmitter (to the car radios) that it would cause a delay but it works really well."

The choir was also split into two groups that took turn singing because the mixing board had only 20 channels. But the acoustics in a car are relatively dead when compared to a church or other music venue. That's why Schmidt, a Lake Geneva native, UW-Oskosh graduate and a member of the choir since 2017, added reverb so that the singing sounds more authentic and like it's coming from a concert hall.