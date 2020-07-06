Capitol Square won't host farmers' market this season, but walk-ups coming to Alliant

The last half-hour is reserved for bicyclist and pedestrian orders, so buyers have been able to walk up, but their orders need to be placed in advance.

Customers will still be able to order from many farmers and pay in advance through one transaction using the WhatsGood app or website.

Elliott said by adding walk-up shopping, customers will be able to look at the available products and make purchasing decisions on the spot.

“While we do see impulse shopping on the WhatsGood platform, we also know that a lot of people really like to come to the market with a loose plan or maybe a couple items that they know are on their shopping list, but then their interest is just piqued by other things that they see,” Elliott said. “So we want to be able to provide kind of that element of spontaneity.”

The Saturday Farmers’ Market around the Capitol Square has been a Madison tradition since 1972. Each Saturday from mid-April through mid-November, 12,000 to 20,000 people buy from more than 150 local farmers and small food producers.