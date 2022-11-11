Capitol holiday tree to salute 'Wisconsin Waters'

“Wisconsin Waters” will be the theme for the 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree, and students and families are invited to submit handmade ornaments for the tree to celebrate what Wisconsin’s waterways mean to them, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced Friday.

The Capitol Holiday Tree will be displayed in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout the holiday season. The tree is decorated each year with handmade ornaments from across the state, made with that year's theme in mind.

"This year, students are encouraged to explore Wisconsin’s waterways for inspiration, including the wildlife that call the state’s waterways home, Wisconsin’s rich maritime history, and the recreational and outdoor activities enjoyed by Wisconsinites across the state, like fishing and boating," said a statement from the governor's office.

Ornaments should be made from non-breakable material and mailed by Tuesday, Nov. 22, to: Emily Gorman, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Facilities and Transportation Services, 17 West Main Street, Suite 119, Madison, WI 53703.

A few tips:

Ornaments should be four to six inches in size and be strong enough to hold up during shipping and to be handled while the tree is being decorated.

Do not use fragile items or paper cutouts that may tear easily.

Attach a 10-inch loop of ribbon or string to hang the ornament.

Ornaments should be made from a color that contrasts with the color of the tree so they can easily be seen.

Ornaments will not be returned.

More information is available from the Facilities Management Information Center at 608-266-1485.