Today marks the start of The Capital Times’ Kids Fund annual campaign.
The 2018 fund drive is aimed at raising money to support dozens of Dane County area nonprofits that address the problems and challenges facing young people during the coming year.
Thanks to the generosity of donors during last year’s campaign, the Kids Fund was able to distribute $136,000 to 66 youth programs ranging from the Madison Reading Project to the fresh food program at the McFarland Youth Center.
Grants are awarded to nonprofits in three basic areas: those that work with children from birth through elementary schools; those that help middle and high schoolers; and those that work with developmentally disabled children.
The 16 members of the Kids Fund board, all volunteers, serve on one of three committees that review and evaluate grant requests and then recommend which proposals are funded. An executive board then makes the final approval.
“Those grants are made possible by the donations of any amount that are made during the two-month campaign,” explained Paul Yochum of Arc-Dane County, who serves as the Kids Fund’s president.
During last year’s drive, donations ranged from $1 to $25,000. Because the Kids Fund is administered completely by volunteers, expenses are kept to a minimum, which enables the fund to distribute nearly all the contributed dollars directly to grant recipients.
Most copies of today’s print edition of The Capital Times contain a convenient addressed envelope that can be used to submit a donation. If the envelope is missing, a donation can be mailed directly to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. Donations can also be made online via credit card at thekidsfund.org, where further information about the fund is also available.
Unless donors request anonymity, contributions to the Kids Fund drive are acknowledged in the Wednesday print editions of the Cap Times through the end of the campaign and also on the company’s website.
Since the end of last year’s campaign, the Kids Fund has received three contributions totaling $225. Those donors are: William Ehrhardt and Jessica Bartell; Bobbi Peckarsky and Steve Horn of Cross Plains; and Thomas and Pamela Collins of Oregon.
As the 2018 drives gets underway, the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has already made an $8,000 contribution to help the kids’ programs.
Additionally, guests who attended a September party celebrating the 50th wedding anniversary of Capital Times Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel and his wife, Sandy, made donations to the Kids Fund totaling $3,305.
Contributors included:
George and Alice Wolske, Waukesha
Charles Leadholm and Jeanne Parus, Madison
Doug and Kathy Knapp, Red Wing, Minnesota
James Schmitz and Linda Marty, Waunakee
Susan and John Killian, Waukesha
James C. Boll, Madison
Gwen Feit, Monona
David and Lorri Holz, Rogers, Arkansas
James and Jane Larson, Madison
Jeffrey Machut, Monona
Bob and Judy Kihslinger, Madison;
Paul and Kristine Ashe, Madison
Nancy and Jae Bock Chung, Sun Prairie
Lynn Danielson and Timothy Chapman, Madison
Joseph and Sharon Hart, Madison
Robert and Monica Hansen, Monona
Phil Haslanger and Ellen Reuter, Fitchburg
Richard and Margaret Hodel, Durham, North Carolina
Mary Bergin, Madison
Steve and Judith Kleinmaier, Madison
Ron Webber, Waukesha
Ron and Carol Holz, Jefferson
Don and Mary Erickson, Monona
Bill and Susan Zhe, Glendale Heights, Illinois
Kenneth Eeg, Madison
James and Jill Serpe, Waukesha
Kenneth Holz, South Charleston, West Virginia
Norman and Virginia Piazza, Waunakee
Tom and Mary Schultz, Watertown
Gary Neuenschwander, Monroe
John and Pat Rivers, Janesville
Brian and Nancy Schell, Madison
Kathleen Easland, Monona
Bruce and Marsha Gregg, Madison
Frederick Wegner, Madison
John Wilson, Dane
William Berry, Stevens Point
Tom and Anita Gerrety, Brainerd, Minnesota
Tom and Gloria Robl, Oregon
Freddie and Barbara Immke, Fairbury, Illinois
Beth and Doug Dunlap, Cottage Grove
Audrey Klement, Monona
Susan Ales, Madison
John and Julie Bailey, Madison
Debra Slotten, Madison
Julianne Baglama, Madison
Marvin and Judy Heiser, Madison
Gary and Beverly Anderson, Verona
Morris and Mary Haukereid, Monona
Gerald and Mary Murphy, Monona
Alice and James Wilcox, Madison
Dennis and Nancy Connor, Cross Plains
Lowell and Donna Nevil, New Glarus
Lisa Grueneberg, Monona
Donna Gross, Sun Prairie
Betty and Gary Loeffler, Verona
Madison, Alex and Amber Knapp, Denver, Colorado
Craig and Jill Ott, Stoughton
Kellie and Pat Stein, Roscoe, Illinois
Tammy and Jerry Hermanson, Madison
Teeny and Ruth Wild, Reedstown
Marilyn Rastall, Homosassa, Florida
Jerry and Sharon Ewers, Cottage Grove
Dottie and Bob Mellenberger, Belleville
Total to date: $11,530