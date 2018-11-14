Try 1 month for 99¢
BRANDON RAYGO | The Capital Times | braygo@madison.com

Today marks the start of The Capital Times’ Kids Fund annual campaign.

The 2018 fund drive is aimed at raising money to support dozens of Dane County area nonprofits that address the problems and challenges facing young people during the coming year.

Thanks to the generosity of donors during last year’s campaign, the Kids Fund was able to distribute $136,000 to 66 youth programs ranging from the Madison Reading Project to the fresh food program at the McFarland Youth Center.

Grants are awarded to nonprofits in three basic areas: those that work with children from birth through elementary schools; those that help middle and high schoolers; and those that work with developmentally disabled children.

The 16 members of the Kids Fund board, all volunteers, serve on one of three committees that review and evaluate grant requests and then recommend which proposals are funded. An executive board then makes the final approval.

“Those grants are made possible by the donations of any amount that are made during the two-month campaign,” explained Paul Yochum of Arc-Dane County, who serves as the Kids Fund’s president.

During last year’s drive, donations ranged from $1 to $25,000. Because the Kids Fund is administered completely by volunteers, expenses are kept to a minimum, which enables the fund to distribute nearly all the contributed dollars directly to grant recipients.

Most copies of today’s print edition of The Capital Times contain a convenient addressed envelope that can be used to submit a donation. If the envelope is missing, a donation can be mailed directly to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. Donations can also be made online via credit card at thekidsfund.org, where further information about the fund is also available.

Unless donors request anonymity, contributions to the Kids Fund drive are acknowledged in the Wednesday print editions of the Cap Times through the end of the campaign and also on the company’s website.

Since the end of last year’s campaign, the Kids Fund has received three contributions totaling $225. Those donors are: William Ehrhardt and Jessica Bartell; Bobbi Peckarsky and Steve Horn of Cross Plains; and Thomas and Pamela Collins of Oregon.

As the 2018 drives gets underway, the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has already made an $8,000 contribution to help the kids’ programs.

Additionally, guests who attended a September party celebrating the 50th wedding anniversary of Capital Times Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel and his wife, Sandy, made donations to the Kids Fund totaling $3,305.

Contributors included:

George and Alice Wolske, Waukesha

Charles Leadholm and Jeanne Parus, Madison

Doug and Kathy Knapp, Red Wing, Minnesota

James Schmitz and Linda Marty, Waunakee

Susan and John Killian, Waukesha

James C. Boll, Madison

Gwen Feit, Monona

David and Lorri Holz, Rogers, Arkansas

James and Jane Larson, Madison

Jeffrey Machut, Monona

Bob and Judy Kihslinger, Madison;

Paul and Kristine Ashe, Madison

Nancy and Jae Bock Chung, Sun Prairie

Lynn Danielson and Timothy Chapman, Madison

Joseph and Sharon Hart, Madison

Robert and Monica Hansen, Monona

Phil Haslanger and Ellen Reuter, Fitchburg

Richard and Margaret Hodel, Durham, North Carolina

Mary Bergin, Madison

Steve and Judith Kleinmaier, Madison

Ron Webber, Waukesha

Ron and Carol Holz, Jefferson

Don and Mary Erickson, Monona

Bill and Susan Zhe, Glendale Heights, Illinois

Kenneth Eeg, Madison

James and Jill Serpe, Waukesha

Kenneth Holz, South Charleston, West Virginia

Norman and Virginia Piazza, Waunakee

Tom and Mary Schultz, Watertown

Gary Neuenschwander, Monroe

John and Pat Rivers, Janesville

Brian and Nancy Schell, Madison

Kathleen Easland, Monona

Bruce and Marsha Gregg, Madison

Frederick Wegner, Madison

John Wilson, Dane

William Berry, Stevens Point

Tom and Anita Gerrety, Brainerd, Minnesota

Tom and Gloria Robl, Oregon

Freddie and Barbara Immke, Fairbury, Illinois

Beth and Doug Dunlap, Cottage Grove

Audrey Klement, Monona

Susan Ales, Madison

John and Julie Bailey, Madison

Debra Slotten, Madison

Julianne Baglama, Madison

Marvin and Judy Heiser, Madison

Gary and Beverly Anderson, Verona

Morris and Mary Haukereid, Monona

Gerald and Mary Murphy, Monona

Alice and James Wilcox, Madison

Dennis and Nancy Connor, Cross Plains

Lowell and Donna Nevil, New Glarus

Lisa Grueneberg, Monona

Donna Gross, Sun Prairie

Betty and Gary Loeffler, Verona

Madison, Alex and Amber Knapp, Denver, Colorado

Craig and Jill Ott, Stoughton

Kellie and Pat Stein, Roscoe, Illinois

Tammy and Jerry Hermanson, Madison

Teeny and Ruth Wild, Reedstown

Marilyn Rastall, Homosassa, Florida

Jerry and Sharon Ewers, Cottage Grove

Dottie and Bob Mellenberger, Belleville

Total to date: $11,530

