From business and politics to children's literature and technology, a wide variety of topics will be discussed and dissected by panelists and speakers at the second Cap Times Idea Fest this weekend.
The Capital Times is hosting the two-day event, which will feature more than 60 guests, on the UW-Madison campus. The event starts Friday evening, and an all-day schedule of one-on-one interviews and panel discussions is set for Saturday.
Some notable political guests include U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, former Gov. Jim Doyle, former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth.
Other speakers include Kevin Conroy, president and CEO of Exact Sciences; Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of immigrants-right group Voces de la Frontera; and Mahlon Mitchell, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and president of Wisconsin's firefighters union.
Tickets can be purchased through UW-Madison Campus Arts Ticketing either online or at the Memorial Union. A two-day pass is $30. Students can purchase a ticket for $10.