Cap Times staff members won nine awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Journalism contest, including six gold awards.
Reporter Lisa Speckhard Pasque won four awards, including three golds. One of the golds was in the long feature category for a story about the fallout from a Dane County raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents late last year.
A second gold came in the short feature category for a story about booming home sales in Madison, and Speckhard Pasque won a bronze in the explanatory category for a cover story about the ramifications of a raft of recent changes in state law that have given much more leverage to landlords in dealing with their tenants.
Her fourth award and third gold was one she shared with colleagues Abigail Becker and Erik Lorenzsonn as hosts of The Madsplainers, the Cap Times’ local government podcast. Their pilot episode about how zoning works won in the audio long feature category.
Lorenzsonn also won a bronze award in the best business story category for “Add to cart,” a piece about how technology is reshaping the experience of grocery shopping.
Cap Times theater critic Lindsay Christians won a gold award in the best critical review category for a piece about “Skeleton Crew,” a play about Detroit factory workers staged in Madison by Forward Theater.
Reporter Katelyn Ferral won a gold award in the multi-story coverage category for stories about the state’s extraordinary legislative session in December in which Republican majorities passed controversial laws intended to reduce the authority of incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Here is a sample of three of those stories.
Jessie Opoien won gold in the best single news story category for a piece about how a Madison constituent of then-Dane County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs called the police on her while she was campaigning to become a member of the Assembly. Opoien is now a Cap Times opinion editor, but she was a reporter covering politics when the story was published in September.
Speaking of the Cap Times’ opinion section, the team of John Nichols, Dave Zweifel, Lynn Danielson and Judie Kleinmaier won a silver award for an editorial urging a “no” vote on a statewide referendum to eliminate the state treasurer’s office.
The press club awards honored work produced by media outlets throughout Wisconsin during 2018, and they were presented at the organization’s Gridiron Awards Dinner Friday in Milwaukee. ￼