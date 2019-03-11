The Cap Times won 13 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual journalism contest, including four first-place prizes.
One of those was for food editor Lindsay Christians, who took top honors in the interpretive category for "Off the Menu," a deep look at how the #MeToo movement could change Madison's restaurant industry.
Reporter Jessie Opoien won four awards, including first place in the ongoing coverage category for stories about the state opioid crisis. She also won third place in digital journalism for her Wedge Issues podcast; third place in the best localized national story category for a piece on the debate about whether school teachers should be armed; and she shared a third place award with colleague Katelyn Ferral in the investigative category for a piece about Democratic lawmakers calling on then-gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn to drop out of the race because of his role as a lawyer representing the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in priest abuse cases.
Ferral also won three other awards: second place in the ongoing coverage category for stories about statewide transportation issues; an honorable mention in the enterprise category for a piece about the Tomah VA Medical Center's efforts to regroup after a scandal involving opioid prescriptions; and another honorable mention in the investigative category for "Grave Matters," a look at widespread mistakes on headstones at the state's oldest veterans cemetery.
The Cap Times' opinion staff — Dave Zweifel, John Nichols, Lynn Danielson and Judie Kleinmaier — took top honors for editorial sections statewide, and Nichols won the best column category. Submitted columns of his included ones about lowering the voting age, the historical significance of Vel Phillips and former Gov. Scott Walker's (ultimately short-lived) attempt to not hold two special elections.
Reporter Steven Elbow won two awards: a third place in the interpretive category for "Mad About Bitcoin" and an honorable mention in the environmental category for a piece looking at signs of climate change in Wisconsin.
Finally, captimes.com won third place in the best website category.
The winners were announced Thursday at the association’s annual convention, which took place this year at The Madison Concourse Hotel. The contest covered work done between September 2017 and August 2018, and the Cap Times competed in the division with Wisconsin’s largest daily newspapers. ￼