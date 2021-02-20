Cap Times wins 22 awards in Wisconsin Newspaper Association contest

The opinion desk team of John Nichols, Dave Zweifel and Jessie Opoien won third place in the editorial category for pieces about stationing police officers in Madison schools, efforts by the Legislature to take some school funding authority away from the governor and a third encouraging Gov. Tony Evers to declare a lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic.

Higher education reporter Yvonne Kim won third place in the reporting on local education category, including pieces about the reaction of UW-Madison students to the suspension of in-person classes and a legislative proposal to punish students who disrupt public speeches. Kim also won third place in the features category for a look at efforts by UW-Madison graduate students to improve workplace conditions, and an honorable mention in the ongoing coverage category for other pieces about UW workplace conditions including protests connected to the 2016 suicide of a doctoral student and efforts by labor groups to push the university to protect worker wages and benefits during the pandemic.