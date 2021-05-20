Cap Times wins 13 awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest

Cap Times staff members won 13 awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest, including three gold awards.
Reporter Natalie Yahr won a gold in the best public service story category for a piece about the under-recognized consequences of calls to police by community members targeting people of color. Yahr also won a silver award in the best pandemic story category for a piece about how Madison's Latino community pulled together to fight against COVID-19.
One of the photos that accompanied that story, taken by Ruthie Hauge and shown above, won a gold award in the best feature photo category. Hauge also won a silver award in the best photo series category for "Madison nightlife, redefined," a series of photos from the early days of the pandemic illustrating how our lives changed.
Former opinion editor (now reporter) Jessie Opoien won a gold award in the column category, and her submissions included columns about PFAS contamination and the importance of seeking out mental health assistance if necessary during the pandemic.
Editor and publisher Paul Fanlund won the silver award in the same category, and his submissions included columns about how much different (and difficult) it is to live in Madison for people of color and another about his Swedish ancestors' experience with the Spanish Flu pandemic in the early 20th century.
Parker Schorr, who had a joint appointment at the Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch, won a silver award in the investigative category for a piece about lax regulations for companies that drill and excavate, leading to sometimes disastrous results.
Design editor Brandon Raygo won a silver award in the best illustration category for his illustration of an exhausted graduate student that went with a story about their push for greater workplace protections. He also won a bronze award for the weekly paper's June 17 cover.
The Cap Times staff won a silver award in the breaking news category for multi-story coverage of the 2020 spring election, which was one of the first in the country to take place after the pandemic began and which was the focus of cases in both state and federal courts.
Reporter Scott Girard won a bronze award in the same category for a story about the Madison School Board's decision to end its contract that placed police officers in high schools.
Features editor Rob Thomas won a bronze award in the short soft feature category for his piece about the Starship Delivery robots that deliver snacks on the UW-Madison campus, while food editor Lindsay Christians won another bronze award in the business category for a story about delivery companies posting restaurants' menus online without their consent.
The press club awards honored work produced by media outlets throughout Wisconsin during 2020, and they were presented in a virtual ceremony Wednesday evening.