Cap Times wins 13 awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest

Parker Schorr, who had a joint appointment at the Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch, won a silver award in the investigative category for a piece about lax regulations for companies that drill and excavate, leading to sometimes disastrous results.

Design editor Brandon Raygo won a silver award in the best illustration category for his illustration of an exhausted graduate student that went with a story about their push for greater workplace protections. He also won a bronze award for the weekly paper's June 17 cover.