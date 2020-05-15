Cap Times wins 12 awards in Wisconsin Newspaper Association contest

The Cap Times won 12 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s annual journalism contest, including six first-place prizes.
Reporter Katelyn Ferral won three awards, including first place in the investigative category for "Stolen Childhoods," a story and a follow-up about allegations of systemic sexual abuse of children at Madison's Calvary Gospel Church stretching back over more than 30 years.
Ferral won second place in the same category for "Failure to Protect," a series of stories about the response of the Wisconsin National Guard to allegations of sexual abuse, and a first-place award in the enterprise category for a piece about a Wisconsin man who has been able to legally raise millions of dollars in donations — largely to himself — by creating political action committees that sound like charities.
Former Cap Times K-12 education reporter Negassi Tesfamichael won first place in the reporting on local education category for pieces about the (then) all-woman Madison School Board, the search for a new superintendent for the district and the future of police officers in Madison schools. Tesfamichael is now a law student at Northwestern University.
Reporter Abigail Becker won first place in the reporting on local government category for stories about frustration among Dane County staff attorneys, programming innovations at the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center and the recommendations of a police review committee.
Captimes.com won first place for best website, and associate editor John Nichols won first place in the column writing category for pieces about bigotry in the Republican Party, the future of the state treasurer's office and Gov. Tony Evers' efforts on the state budget.
Along with opinion desk colleagues Dave Zweifel and Jessie Opoien, Nichols also won second place awards in the best editorial section category and in the best editorial category for pieces about the Legislature's efforts to undercut the power of the governor, immigrants in Wisconsin and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' refusal to let Democratic Rep. Jimmy Anderson, who uses a wheelchair, phone in for some committee meetings.
Reporter Steven Elbow won second place in the general news category for a piece explaining how a little-noticed provision in a hastily passed law could hamstring state agencies that regulate businesses. He also won an honorable mention in the environmental reporting category for a story about local flooding in 2018.
Opinion editor Opoien won third place in the digital journalism category for Wedge Issues podcast episodes about the 2018 election.
The association announced the winners on Friday. The contest covered work done between September 2018 and August 2019; and the Cap Times competed in the division with Wisconsin's largest daily newspapers.
