Cap Times wins 12 awards in Wisconsin Newspaper Association contest

Reporter Katelyn Ferral won three awards, including first place in the investigative category for "Stolen Childhoods," a story and a follow-up about allegations of systemic sexual abuse of children at Madison's Calvary Gospel Church stretching back over more than 30 years.

Ferral won second place in the same category for "Failure to Protect," a series of stories about the response of the Wisconsin National Guard to allegations of sexual abuse, and a first-place award in the enterprise category for a piece about a Wisconsin man who has been able to legally raise millions of dollars in donations — largely to himself — by creating political action committees that sound like charities.