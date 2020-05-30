Cap Times wins 12 awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest

Cap Times staff members won 12 awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest, including three gold awards.
Reporter Scott Girard won a gold award in the breaking news category for his coverage of a walkout at West High School in support of security guard Marlon Anderson. Anderson had been fired and was later reinstated, in a controversy over use of the n-word by staff.
Opinion editor Jessie Opoien also won a gold award in the column category, including a piece about the sale of her childhood home in Marinette.
Opoien's colleague John Nichols won the silver award in the same category for columns about U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's defense of President Trump, the House of Representatives' recognition of Armenian genocide by Turks in the 20th century and the F-35 fighter jets that will come to Truax Field.
Nichols and Opoien, along with editor emeritus Dave Zweifel, shared a silver award for an editorial praising University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank's decision to reinstate Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus after he was acquitted of two sexual assault charges.
Parker Schorr, who had a joint appointment at the Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch, won a gold award in the online hard feature category for a piece about an under-recognized crisis of meth abuse in Wisconsin.
Schorr also shared a silver award in the consumer story category with Rikha Sharma Rani of the Fuller Project for a piece that describes how Catholic Church ownership of a third of Wisconsin's hospitals has significant effects on the kinds of care available in the state.
Reporter Katelyn Ferral won a silver award in the investigative category for "Stolen Childhoods," a story and a follow-up about allegations of systemic sexual abuse of children at Madison's Calvary Gospel Church stretching back over more than 30 years.
Ferral won an investigative bronze award for "Failure to Protect," a series of stories about the response of the Wisconsin National Guard to allegations of sexual abuse.
Reporter Steven Elbow won a silver award in the long feature category for a piece about a crisis among dairy farmers connected to an oversupply of milk. He also tied for the bronze award in the same category for a story about PFAS levels in local waterways.
Features editor Rob Thomas won a silver award for his review of Paul McCartney's show at the Kohl Center in June 2019, while former reporter Lisa Speckhard Pasque won bronze for her profile of Sabrina Madison.
The press club awards honored work produced by media outlets throughout Wisconsin during 2019, and they were presented via YouTube Friday. ￼The organization's annual Gridiron Dinner, which is when the awards are usually distributed, was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.