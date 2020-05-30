Cap Times wins 12 awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest

Nichols and Opoien, along with editor emeritus Dave Zweifel, shared a silver award for an editorial praising University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank's decision to reinstate Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus after he was acquitted of two sexual assault charges.

Parker Schorr, who had a joint appointment at the Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch, won a gold award in the online hard feature category for a piece about an under-recognized crisis of meth abuse in Wisconsin.

Schorr also shared a silver award in the consumer story category with Rikha Sharma Rani of the Fuller Project for a piece that describes how Catholic Church ownership of a third of Wisconsin's hospitals has significant effects on the kinds of care available in the state.