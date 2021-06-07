Cap Times Talk: Pride and pleasure activism with Sami Schalk

Sami Schalk had her highest public profile moment in Madison a year-and-a-half ago when she twerked onstage with hip-hop artist Lizzo, but the professor in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Gender and Women’s Studies is about much more than dancing.

She is the author of “Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction” and she will share insights on those topics as well as Pride Month and pleasure activism (“the politics of feeling good”) with Jessie Opoien in a virtual Cap Times Talk on Wednesday, June 23, 7-8 p.m.

Cap Times members will be able to pose questions to Schalk in the Zoom webinar (members should check their email for the event invitation), but the forum also will be available via Facebook Live on the Cap Times page. Click here for more information about membership.

