Cap Times presents Dave Jorgenson (aka the Washington Post TikTok Guy)
Cap Times presents Dave Jorgenson (aka the Washington Post TikTok Guy)

Dave Jorgenson

Dave Jorgenson, who runs the Washington Post's popular TikTok, will talk on Zoom with Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien about the intersection between journalism and social media on Wednesday, April 14, 7-8 p.m.

We are excited to announce that Dave Jorgenson, who runs the Washington Post's popular TikTok, will appear at a Cap Times members-only event next month with opinion editor Jessie Opoien. They'll be talking about the intersection between journalism and social media, and maybe even pumpkin spice Spam.

Some of Jorgenson's first work out of college was on Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report," and he brings that same comedic sensibility to his work at the Post, where he captures the zeitgeist of the day in short video posts on TikTok. The account has nearly 900,000 followers.

Jorgenson (whose Twitter handle is Washington Post TikTok Guy) will be talking with Opoien on Wednesday, April 14, 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. The event will be recorded and posted online sometime afterward, but Cap Times members will have an exclusive chance to see the discussion live and pose questions to Jorgenson. Click here for more information about membership.

Hope to see you there!

