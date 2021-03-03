Cap Times presents Dave Jorgenson (aka the Washington Post TikTok Guy)

We are excited to announce that Dave Jorgenson, who runs the Washington Post's popular TikTok, will appear at a Cap Times members-only event next month with opinion editor Jessie Opoien. They'll be talking about the intersection between journalism and social media, and maybe even pumpkin spice Spam.

Some of Jorgenson's first work out of college was on Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report," and he brings that same comedic sensibility to his work at the Post, where he captures the zeitgeist of the day in short video posts on TikTok. The account has nearly 900,000 followers.