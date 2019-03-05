If you’ve ever wanted to see a newspaper coming off the press or ask about what it takes to make it all happen, you’ll have your first chance on Tuesday, May 7 at Cap Times offices, 1901 Fish Hatchery Road.
Join us from 6-8 p.m. to hear a short talk from Associate Editor John Nichols about the mayoral election, meet other staff, see the press running the next day’s weekly paper and enjoy some refreshments. All of these are benefits for Cap Times gold and platinum members.
If you’re already a gold or platinum member and want to come, email us at ctmembers@madison.com for information on how to register. Don’t delay, by the way — space is limited for this event.
If you haven’t become a member yet but would like to, visit membership.captimes.com for more information.
Hope to see you at our place!