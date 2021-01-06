Cap Times Kids Fund provides help to a wide array of children

Nearly every dollar that’s contributed to The Capital Times Kids Fund each year goes to grants to local nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people in our community.

That’s because the fund’s board of directors are all volunteers who give their time to help others. Many have had years of experience working with children’s issues.

The board itself is divided into three distinct committees that review and act on grant requests from three distinct areas.

First, there’s the Child and Development Committee that is chaired by Tariq Saqqaf of the Madison mayor’s office. The committee focuses on grants to programs that help children from birth through elementary school.

Second, the Youth Development Committee, co-chaired by Juan Jose Lopez, a longtime nonprofit leader in Madison, and former Madison Ald. Eve Galanter, acts on grant requests for programs that serve middle and high school students.

And third is the Developmental Disabilities Committee, whose chair is Madison School District special education director John Harper. This committee reviews grant requests for programs that help children with disabilities.