Cap Times Kids Fund provides help to a wide array of children

Nearly every dollar that’s contributed to The Capital Times Kids Fund each year goes to grants to local nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people in our community.
That’s because the fund’s board of directors are all volunteers who give their time to help others. Many have had years of experience working with children’s issues.
The board itself is divided into three distinct committees that review and act on grant requests from three distinct areas.
First, there’s the Child and Development Committee that is chaired by Tariq Saqqaf of the Madison mayor’s office. The committee focuses on grants to programs that help children from birth through elementary school.
Second, the Youth Development Committee, co-chaired by Juan Jose Lopez, a longtime nonprofit leader in Madison, and former Madison Ald. Eve Galanter, acts on grant requests for programs that serve middle and high school students.
And third is the Developmental Disabilities Committee, whose chair is Madison School District special education director John Harper. This committee reviews grant requests for programs that help children with disabilities.
The committees meet shortly after the March 1 grant request deadline to make recommendations to the Kids Fund executive board for final approval.
Area nonprofits that work with young people are encouraged to make a request to the Kids Fund. Complete details on how to do so are on the Fund’s website, thekidsfund.org.
The 2020 fund drive is winding down, but contributions to the fund are always welcome. You can mail a donation to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or go to thekidsfund.org and make a donation through PayPal or with a credit card.
Following is a list of recent donors:
Rae Carol Rocca, Madison: $75
Helen and Letitia Bennett, Fitchburg: $25
Rau and Oscar Reyes, Madison: $100
Running Total: $77,463.15