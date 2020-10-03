As partisan polarization reaches a fever pitch from Washington, D.C., to Madison, an internal question remains unanswered for Republicans: what will be the lasting effects of Trumpism, and how will the president’s rhetoric, policies and base affect the party going forward?

This week at Cap Times Idea Fest, Charlie Sykes, conservative author, talk-radio host and founding editor of The Bulwark debated the state of American conservatism with GOP strategist Brian Reisinger, a longtime advisor to former Gov. Scott Walker, and COO and president of Platform Communications. The online panel was moderated by Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral.

Over the course of the tension-filled hour, the two Wisconsin natives clashed over the moral character of a movement to which they’ve devoted their lives and careers.

Sykes, who hosted a conservative talk show on WTMJ-Milwaukee from 1992 until 2016, declared last month that he will vote for Vice President Joe Biden in November. During the Idea Fest session, Sykes decried the current state of the Republican party, calling it dangerous and divisive.

“What did we ignore? What did we look at the other way?” he said. “Did we not push back enough on the crackpots, on the racists, on the extremists out there? Did we somehow take them for granted? Did we exploit all of that? Did we add to the sense of tribalization where ultimately ideas don't matter?”

Reisinger, who recently authored a piece in the National Review maintaining that Wisconsin Republicans are uniquely successful because of their irreverence toward Washington’s norms, said he believes that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and “authenticity” are positives that have helped to widen and deepen the rural GOP voter base.

“There's been a massive growth in the rural coalition in Wisconsin,” Reisinger said. “There have been people who've never been engaged in politics or who used to be Democrats who have voted Republican, not only in 2016 for President Trump, but in the years prior to that, especially during the recall and times like that.”

Alternatively, Sykes sees these short-term successes coming at the expense of the long-term viability of the conservative movement. After Republican Mitt Romney’s 2012 loss to Barack Obama, Wisconsin native and then-Republican National Committee chair Reince Preibus published a report now known as “the autopsy.” Sykes laid out its goals, and contrasted them with what has actually happened in the party since: “It essentially said, we can't continue to alienate women, young people, Hispanics, African Americans… The Republican Party then proceeded to do over the next four years the exact opposite of everything in the autopsy.”

Sykes criticized the appearance of Michelle Malkin at an event last month organized by the Republican Women of Waukesha County, describing the conservative commentator as a “notorious alt-right nationalist figure.” He noted with scorn that Malkin led a standing ovation for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of gunning down a protester at a rally in Kenosha held in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Malkin brought Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy, to the event.

Reisinger declined to address this incident during the panel discussion, but in an interview later said, “flashpoints like this event aren’t representative of the conservative movement.”

While declining to discuss Rittenhouse, Reisinger voiced his support for law enforcement, blaming policing problems not on systemic failures, but on what he described as a “few bad apples.”

Trump loomed large in the discussion, with Sykes calling the Trump administration a “crime” and Reisinger praising the president as “authentic.”

Sykes said a Republican victory this November would cement dangerous trends in the party. “If Donald Trump is reelected, then conservatives will just say we’ll keep doing what we’re doing, as opposed to asking themselves these really hard questions.”

Reisinger countered that he sees the Trump presidency as part of a natural evolution in the conservative movement. He said middle-of-the-road candidates like Romney had eroded the trust of rural Americans who Trump decisively won over in 2016 and that Romney was presented in different ways at different times, depending on the audience.

“In the primary, you sketch out as conservative of a person as you can,” he said. “And then you take Mitt Romney, and you shake him like an Etch A Sketch, and then in the general election, you draw a whole new sketch. That's not the way that campaign should work… you should be talking about your ideals.”

He cited strong female candidates such as Jessie Rodriguez and Bonnie Lee to refute Sykes’ assertion that the GOP “house is on fire,” driving away moderate voters and shrinking the GOP’s future tent.

“Perhaps the president is unconventional, of course,” Reisinger said. “But… political movements, parties, candidates are always going to be imperfect. And that's just the way that it is.”

Sykes strongly refuted Reisinger’s characterization of the president. “He’s misleading people who trust him,” Sykes said, “I don’t consider these people deplorable. I know these people. I’m a Wisconsinite. And I also know, this is where thought leadership comes into play, that these people would do the right thing, believe in truth, if in fact they are encouraged there.”

He then pressed Reisinger on whether he believed Trump’s statements on a consistent basis. Reisinger responded by pointing once again to Trump’s ability to resonate with people, regardless of the word-to-word truthfulness of his statements.

Sykes repeatedly pointed to the construction of a U.S.- Mexico border wall as a key issue that Trump misled voters on. Reisinger replied by saying that Trump says “a lot of things that resonate with people for a real reason,” seemingly infuriating Sykes, who repeatedly brushed aside Reisinger’s answers, trying to pinpoint Reisinger’s own beliefs about Trump’s factual accuracy on these issues.

Sykes took some responsibility for the current state of conservatism. Discussing his years as a conservative talk radio host, he said, “I thought I was providing the other side of the story. In fact, I may have been contributing to the creation of this alternate reality silo that has done so much to polarize and tribalize.”

Reisinger ended his remarks by lamenting the disappearance of “2015 Charlie Sykes,” with whom he would have agreed on much more. Sykes shot back that it is the party that has changed, not him: “I have watched the party adapt itself to something that would have been unthinkable in 2016.”