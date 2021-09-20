Cap Times Idea Fest: Why so many people quit their jobs, and what's next

Leaders need to build trust to retain their staff. For years, Lauritsen said, employees have been asking for flexibility and executives have denied them, saying it wasn’t possible.

“You’d have a person say, ‘It would really help me if I could have a couple days off a week or go home early so I can pick up my kids from school,’” Lauritsen said. “And it’s like, ‘Nope, your job can’t be done that way.’ And then bam, March 2020, we made it happen in a week.

“The employees were like, ‘Now we know you’ve been lying to us. ... We don’t trust you.’”

Richardson advised that employers keep “talent pipeline profiles” on hand for staffers, a kind of internal dossier. Go beyond their current job performance, he said, and put stuff in there about what they went to school for, what they did prior to this job and what their aspirations are.

“If that person is going to progress, which quite frankly Gen Z and millennials expect to, they’re going to progress with you or they’re going to progress somewhere else,” Richardson said. “So we should be looking at what they want to do.”

Ultimately, what the Great Resignation tells Ryan is that confidence and power are beginning to swing to employees.