Cap Times Idea Fest: 'Unfinished business' in women's sports, 50 years on

The experiences of each woman on the Cap Times Idea Fest panel on the 50th anniversary of Title IX would likely sound familiar to girls growing up today.
Simone Charley, now a professional soccer player with the Portland Thorns FC in Oregon, played soccer in kindergarten and ran track in first grade.
Sports historian and Arizona State University assistant professor Victoria Jackson went to summer camp in northern Wisconsin and discovered a love for long runs along snowmobile tracks as a middle schooler.
Kristi Oshiro, an assistant professor at Belmont University in Nashville, was named after Olympic figure skater gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, but “wound up playing softball and love(s) being in the dirt ... and I’m not very graceful.”
University of Oregon assistant professor Courtney M. Cox sampled figure skating, soccer, volleyball and track in her youth, and was once coached by her dad, “something I do not recommend,” she quipped. Cox said she was the least-sporty person on the panel, “peaking athletically around middle school.”
All four women benefitted from Title IX, the landmark 1972 legislation that made it unlawful to exclude anyone on the basis of sex from participating in any educational program or activity. This was crucial in opening up athletic opportunities for girls.
Sports for these women have been life-changing, propelling them into careers where they grapple with social justice questions around gender and race. And while they benefited from the massive strides made in women’s sports, challenges remain around achieving equity on the playing field.
“Not a day goes by within my workplace that I’m not reminded that you’re a woman, and for that reason your life looks way different than someone who’s a male who does the exact same thing as you every day,” said Charley, the professional soccer player.
“Structural things haven’t shifted as much as we might have liked in 50 years,” Oregon’s Cox agreed.
Paving the way
Before Title IX, historically Black colleges and universities “were best in world” for giving Black female athletes — often from the Jim Crow South — an education and a chance to compete, said ASU’s Jackson.
Ed Temple, who coached women’s track and field at HBCU Tennessee State University coached future Olympians like Wilma Rudolph, giving them “door-opening opportunities. These women then went on to make up Team U.S.A. in track and field,” Jackson said.
Another leader who paved the way was Patsy Mink, Oshiro said, from her home state of Hawaii. Mink was the first woman of color elected to the House of Representatives and one of authors and sponsors of Title IX.
What Title IX did that Jackson called “revorevolutionary at the K-12 level” is that it desegregated physical education by gender. Boys and girls could play together, learn from each other and “I think that’s where the radical potential of Title IX in the sporting sense really stood,” Jackson said.
But as girls and young women gained these opportunities to compete over the decades, there is “unfinished business that still remains in achieving equity” in women’s sports, said Andrew Maraniss. Maraniss is the special projects director at Vanderbilt University Athletics and an author; he moderated the Cap Times Idea Fest panel.
Charley, the professional soccer player, has come “head to head” with the inequities endured as a female athlete compared to her male counterparts.
“I feel like that next step in the unfinished business part of Title IX is that equal investment part,” Charley said, noting the need for more marketing, advertising, media and broadcast resources in women’s sports.
“It ends up becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. ... We’re not putting women’s sports on TV so then we don’t develop that same fan base and support,” she said. “People use that as an excuse.
“You have to be able to make that initial investment before you’re able to reap the benefits.”
Other small struggles accumulate. In her league, some teams play on turf while others play on converted baseball fields as opposed to grass, considered the best surface for play. Whether or not players take commercial or charter flights, or share rooms, compound the inequities, all on top of salary disparities.
Because of their own familiarity with inequality, women tend to be more outspoken than male athletes, panelists said.
Oregon’s Cox talked about how women in sports have come together to address social justice issues in society in general, working as a collective rather than as individuals.
“It’s not one person in the WNBA taking a knee, it’s an entire team,” she said.
Opportunities to lead
One key piece of eliminating disparities in sports is bringing more women into the coaching pipeline, making ownership possible and giving them opportunities to lead. Another positive change panelists observed is the shifting priorities on taking care of athletes in areas like mental health.
When Oshiro played college softball, “you didn’t really have a choice but to tough it out.” But elite athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka are changing that, as they talk openly about mental health issues and set boundaries.
“These humans are more than athletes. These are people with real lived experiences on and off the field of play and we should treat them as such,” said Oshiro, whose research focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion in sports.
While we’ve come far, we still have a long way to go, Cox said, and it’s critical to keep fighting for Title IX.
“This not getting comfortable is really inspiring me to think about ... what we want the next generation of girls and women to experience, what it looks like when we protect trans athletes in this space,” Cox said. “I’m looking forward to the work that we still have ahead of us as scholars, as athletes, as activists” to figure out what we need in the next 50 years.