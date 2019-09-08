Along with thought-provoking discussions about everything from politics to self-improvement to the Iditarod sled race, this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest will feature trivia, a movie, interactive art and a comedy show this weekend in Madison.
"We’re giving lots of things a try to make and appeal to as greats number of people as we can," said Capital Times managing editor Chris Murphy.
Now in its third year, the two-day event hosted by the Capital Times will include more than 90 speakers and moderators in nearly 40 panel discussions, one-on-one interviews and other sessions on UW-Madison’s campus.
The main event starts Friday evening at Memorial Union and nearby buildings, but a movie screening and discussion will get the Idea Fest ball rolling Wednesday night.
A number of big-name political figures are in the lineup of speakers this year, including Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro and his twin brother U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and former U.S. Rep. Scott Klug, R-Madison.
Other well-known panelists and speakers include New York Times best selling fiction author Chloe Benjamin, columnist and podcast host Ana Marie Cox, Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss and other reporters from both the New York Times and the Washington Post.
Though Murphy was excited to have many high-profile speakers this year, he encouraged attendees to go to a wide variety of sessions, including those featuring speakers that may be unfamiliar.
"Even if you went to see people whose names you might not already know I think you’d enjoy what they’ve got to say," Murphy said.
Murphy said he normally gravitates toward political conversations, but he is hoping to see the interview with nonfiction author Blair Braverman, an Iditarod sled racer from northern Wisconsin whose book chronicles the challenges she faced while being a dogsledder and tour guide in Norway and Alaska.
New this year is a movie chat after a screening of "All the President’s Men" to kick off the event Wednesday at Marcus Point Cinema. Also new is the improvisational comedy piece by Monkey Business and the interactive art installation called "Changemaker" by Mallory Shotwell of the Arts and Literature Laboratory.
Murphy said part of the goal this year is to have a "broader mix of activities" to attract a variety of people.
For the more typical discussions, topics include marijuana legalization, criminal justice reform, the latest research on Alzheimer’s disease, how to address the new media’s "credibility crisis," diversifying theater companies, local food and dining, social media’s impact on youth, nuclear weapons and more.
Additional notable speakers include Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, political scientist Katherine Cramer and former Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Paul Higginbotham, the first African American judge to serve on that court.
This year’s theme, which all speakers will be working to advance, is how to "Reach a Better State."
Murphy said he sees the Idea Fest as another way for a newspaper to carry out its mission of informing the public. He hopes attendees will come away with thoughts of ways to fix problems in Wisconsin.
"The newspaper as a whole is a forum for ideas and discussion," Murphy said. "This is just another way of carrying that out."