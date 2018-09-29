You can still get tickets for Cap Times Idea Fest Saturday!
Friday night's keynote address is past, but most of the festival sessions will take place today — more than two dozen of them on topics including Foxconn, school vouchers, paying college athletes, how business can improve racial equity, the trustworthiness of media, how technology is changing us, the future of indigenous food and much more. There will be more than brilliant 90 speakers in all including noted environmentalist Tia Nelson and Tony Award-winning actress Karen Olivo.
The full program, including information on ticketing and speakers is available at captimesideafest.com.
Hope to see you there!