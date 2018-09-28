You can still get tickets for Cap Times Idea Fest tonight and Saturday!
What better way to enjoy an autumn weekend than to hear tonight’s keynote roundtable conversation about American politics, especially given the backdrop of what is happening in Washington, D.C.
That panel begins at 7:15 tonight in the Wisconsin Union’s Shannon Hall and features CNN commentator and former Barack Obama strategist David Axelrod, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton, Madison native and Pulitzer Prize-winner David Maraniss, and the Washington Post’s Dan Balz, widely regarded as the dean of national political reporters.
All-weekend passes that include tonight's keynote are still available, but not many are left. You can buy them online here until 6:15. After that, you can purchase them in person at the Union's box office (800 Langdon St.) until the discussion starts.
Even if you can’t go Friday, most of the festival sessions will take place on Saturday — more than two dozen of them on topics including Foxconn, school vouchers, paying college athletes, how business can improve racial equity, the trustworthiness of media, how technology is changing us, the future of indigenous food and much more. There will be more than brilliant 90 speakers in all including noted environmentalist Tia Nelson and Tony Award-winning actress Karen Olivo.
The full program, including information on ticketing and speakers is available at captimesideafest.com.
Hope to see you there!