Cap Times Idea Fest returns with live sessions

Cap Times Idea Fest returns Friday night and Saturday as a major in-person event on the UW-Madison campus after the COVID-19 pandemic forced last fall’s production to be all online.
Started in 2017 by The Capital Times, Idea Fest has become a major local attraction. It features prominent national speakers as well as sessions about local issues, mixed with entertainment and food in and around Memorial Union.
A single $10 ticket is good for both days of live programming. There is a $60 VIP option for preferential seating in the larger venue, Shannon Hall, but the remodeled theater makes all seats attractive, said Cap Times editor and publisher Paul Fanlund.
Tickets can be purchased in person at UW’s box office on either day of the festival or in advance through captimesideafest.com. Tickets also provide the option of livestreaming the weekend’s Shannon Hall sessions.
“We are happy to welcome people back in person,” Fanlund said. “After last year’s all-virtual event, we were thrilled to offer a hybrid this year.”
Online-only sessions are being posted this week at captimesideafest.com on a wide variety of topics, including the continued effects of the pandemic, the achievement gap and affordable housing. One session being posted Thursday afternoon will feature business leaders including Zach Brandon and Jessica Cavazos talking about the changing face of business advocacy.
This weekend’s live sessions will feature five recipients of the Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest honor, including David Maraniss of The Washington Post. He is a Madison West High School graduate whose late father, Elliott, was the top editor of The Cap Times.
Maraniss will moderate four sessions, one of which features Washington Post colleagues Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker, co-authors of two recent books on the Trump presidency, and another with Juliet Eilperin and Bonnie Jo Mount, also of the Post. Reporter Eilperin and Mount, a photographer, will talk about their award-winning coverage of climate change including Mount’s photos.
Maraniss will also talk with Jane Mayer of The New Yorker, a journalist who is perhaps the nation’s foremost expert on dark money in politics, as well as sportswriters Howard Bryant and Dave Zirin with civil liberties organizer Toni Smith-Thompson in a separate session on sports and social justice.
Friday night’s first speaker will be Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, who Rolling Stone magazine recently described as one of the nation’s most important organized labor leaders and among its “next wave” of American leaders generally.
Idea Fest will also feature prominent author and magazine writer George Packer speaking with Milwaukee-based Charlie Sykes of The Bulwark website and podcast. They will be talking about how Packer thinks American politics has splintered into four ideological factions and how that applies to Wisconsin.
Other live sessions Saturday will feature U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and another that includes Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on the future of Downtown Madison. There will also be a live session about food entrepreneurship in the city.
“The fest is much more than just a series of programs, but also a fun experience,” Fanlund said. “It is a chance to visit with friends and enjoy food carts on the Library Mall and a closing reception in front of the State Historical Society Building. We hope it feels like a big party in a beautiful campus venue.”
Per Dane County’s mask mandate and university policy, attendees will be socially distanced and required to wear masks.