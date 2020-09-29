Cap Times Idea Fest: Public, private efforts boost COVID-19 testing; community should still ‘double down’ on prevention

As COVID-19 spreads throughout Wisconsin, collaboration within the private and public sectors has bolstered the state’s response to the virus, but there is still much work to be done.
Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Designee Andrea Palm discussed where the state stands in terms of COVID-19 testing and plans moving forward — including the hiring of more contact tracers to fill gaps in local capacities — during a Cap Times Idea Fest session Tuesday moderated by WKOW news anchor Amber Noggle.
“It really was the infusion of private sector expertise... that allowed us to build the plans and to execute in a way that has brought us to where we are,” Palm said.
As a company that works to optimize cancer screenings and monitoring, Exact Sciences retrained its equipment in such a way that it was able to examine DNA in order to recognize the coronavirus rather than its usual target: cancerous cells.
Epic Systems also helped by writing software interfaces that allow for about 80% of COVID-19 tests to be ordered electronically, according to Conroy. Initially, that involved manually inputting information from paper into the Exact Sciences software system, he said.
National Guard task forces across the state have also helped to increase testing capacity since the first cases in March. Palm said testing capacity is now at about 38,000 tests a day.
“We are so lucky, as a state, to have dedicated people who are now away from their families, leading an effort to help make our state safer,” Conroy said of these task forces.
While noting that there has been pushback against state measures such as Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court — as well as protest of the recently extended mask mandate — Palm said, “most people want to do the right thing,” and that it was a “vocal minority” raising concerns about wearing masks.
After those measures were put in place, Wisconsin cases decreased, but the state has seen a record number of cases in the past days with the start of a new school year as younger students return to the classroom and college students return to campuses.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently moved some classes back to in-person and released two dorms from quarantine. At the same time, just days ago, Marquette University ordered one of its residence halls to quarantine. These reports of universities quarantining dorms and reverting to virtual courses correlated with surging cases in the 18-24-year-old age bracket.
Time to ‘double down’
Palm, however, warned that Wisconsin is experiencing an increase in cases across all age groups and growing community spread.
“We are absolutely seeing a rise among all other age groups,” Palm said. “And we are starting to see an increase, we're breaking records the last several days in hospitalizations and folks who are in hospitals.
“And so, this is a moment really when we need to double down. While we are all wary of this pandemic, it hasn't changed and the science hasn't changed and our tools haven't changed.”
In order to turn the number of cases around, Palm said Wisconsinites need to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands and limiting errand-running when possible. Even with gatherings limited in size, people who are asymptomatic are spreading the infection much more often than previously thought, Palm said.
With flu season fast approaching, she said it is critical to take up these measures to reduce stress on the health care infrastructure and to protect frontline workers.
Palm also suggested getting a flu shot, which could help reduce the number of flu cases as well as flu hospitalizations, thus keeping hospital capacity open for COVID-19 patients.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, there were 410,000-740,000 flu hospitalizations and 24,000-62,000 flu deaths during the 2019-2020 U.S. flu season.
Since the novel coronavirus arrived in the U.S., the country has seen 7,129,313 total COVID-19 cases and 204, 598 deaths as of Sept. 29, according to CDC data. As of Sept. 19, there have been 57,006 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated hospitalizations.
While a COVID-19 vaccine is the hope of many, Conroy said that a vaccine becoming available is still a long way off.
“We have some time before we get to a vaccine and that's why this concept of exponential (decrease) is so important,” Conroy said. “If you do take active steps to prevent transmission, we could significantly reduce the infection and the transmission rate, which could go a long ways towards doing what a vaccine would do, which is to hopefully wipe out the virus.”
For Conroy, following public health guidelines returns to the idea of civic responsibility he said is learned in elementary school with the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Now, those aren't just words, those are a mission, something that binds us all together, and we have to ask ourselves the question every day, ‘Who can we help out there and who needs help?’”
State contact tracers help to fill gaps in local contact tracing efforts, including when language may be a barrier. Palm said the Wisconsin DHS will be hiring around 120 more contact tracers to better meet these needs in the near future.
Watch this or any other Idea Fest session on a streaming device via the Cap Times YouTube channel. Just open YouTube and search “Cap Times” to get to our channel where you can subscribe to make it easier to see new videos.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.