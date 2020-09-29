Cap Times Idea Fest: Public and private efforts boost COVID-19 testing but community should still ‘double down’ on prevention

Since the novel coronavirus arrived in the U.S., the country has seen 7,129,313 total COVID-19 cases and 204, 598 deaths as of Sept. 29, according to CDC data. As of Sept. 19, there have been 57,006 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated hospitalizations.

While a COVID-19 vaccine is the hope of many, Conroy said that a vaccine becoming available is still a long way off.

“We have some time before we get to a vaccine and that's why this concept of exponential (decrease) is so important,” Conroy said. “If you do take active steps to prevent transmission, we could significantly reduce the infection and the transmission rate, which could go a long ways towards doing what a vaccine would do, which is to hopefully wipe out the virus.”

For Conroy, following public health guidelines returns to the idea of civic responsibility he said is learned in elementary school with the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Now, those aren't just words, those are a mission, something that binds us all together, and we have to ask ourselves the question every day, ‘Who can we help out there and who needs help?’”