Cap Times Idea Fest: Panelists consider how law enforcement can evolve

Henrickson spoke on the benefits of the new crisis response team and offering an alternative to an armed response from the police department.

“This is intended to be a mobile crisis response team that is sent out by 911 dispatch center to respond to behavioral health-related calls for service. Some of the things that we talked about in the development of this was wanting to be true to that goal of just providing another alternative within the continuum of emergency response,” Henrickson explained.

Barnes echoed the importance of having other methods for crisis response. He stated that instead of fully re-imagining the functions of police departments, the city should be pursuing qualified professionals and experts can be brought in to handle certain situations where an officer may not be the best option.

“You know, driving a police car is part of police work, but we don't ask police to change the oil in the car because there's probably someone better to do that,” Barnes said. “One of the things that we need to do to fix police, is we need to look at what are those things that we're asking our police officers to do and who is best to do this job function. If it's someone other than us, I'm okay with that.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.