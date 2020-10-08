Cap Times Idea Fest: Panel discusses crucial next steps in strengthening local economy post-COVID

“Madison imports the world's talent and solves the world's challenges,” he said.

The local successes Brandon cited included the production of the Badger Face Shield, Teel Plastics’ manufacturing and production of nearly 3 million swab sticks for COVID-19 test kits during a nationwide shortage, and a collaboration with UnderBelly for “Greater Madison: Making the Difference” to tell the stories of area businesses that have taken extraordinary steps to solve the global challenges posed by COVID-19.

“What we learned early on in the pandemic was that it was going to necessitate equilibrium of public health and the other part of that is balancing the economy,” said Brandon. “In a depressed economy, there are public health consequences and they are linked to each other — employee confidence, that people feel comfortable going to work, that people feel comfortable going into your business and people feel comfortable to invest.”

With concerns growing among business leaders about what the future holds and how to seek some form of stability, panelists shared that building community networks will be a priority.