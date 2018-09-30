Since leaving office in 2011, Wisconsin’s 44th governor, Jim Doyle, has kept a relatively low-profile.
On Saturday morning though, Doyle popped back into the spotlight in order to participate in a Cap Times Idea Fest interview at the Wisconsin Historical Society with the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow Madison native David Maraniss.
Doyle drew a crowd eager to hear what he might have to say, but perhaps no one in the audience expected him to speak so extensively on the 1996 Farrelly Brothers bowling comedy, "Kingpin."
The subject first came up when Maraniss asked Doyle, who served as the Dane County district attorney and later the Wisconsin attorney general prior to becoming governor, to offer insight on the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
“I’m reminded of one of my favorite movies of all time, which is "Kingpin," Doyle said. “Woody Harrelson is a two-bit bowling hustler and Bill Murray is the great, creepy champion. They kind of team up and try to hustle some people at a bowling alley. The result of it is that the people figured out that they were hustling them, grab Woody Harrelson and put his hand down — and I shouldn’t laugh about such things — the ball return machine and it cuts his hand off.”
After going over some of the finer plot points of the film for a while, Doyle got to the point of his comparison by recounting when Harrelson’s character confronts Murray’s at the end of the movie. In Doyle’s words, “[Harrelson] comes up to [Murray] and he says ‘I’ve been thinking for 20 years about what I would say to you if I ever saw you again,’ . . . and Murray says, ‘You’re still hung up on that? I got over that a long time ago.’”
With this synopsis, Doyle attempted to highlight the vastly different circumstances that two parties can take away from a traumatic event. Relating the film to the allegations of sexual assault that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has brought against Kavanaugh, as well as the country’s response to those allegations, Doyle was critical of those quick to dismiss “something that had an enormous effect on one person’s life, and the other person maybe doesn’t even remember it because it wasn’t that big a deal for what he’d been involved in.”
“That says a lot about [Kavanaugh] as a person,” he added. “It says a lot about us as a culture.”
Later in the interview, Doyle reinforced those ideas when asked to comment on the issue of racial justice in America. Doyle, who adopted and raised two African-American sons with his wife, Jessica Laird Doyle, spoke to specific challenges he’s seen his sons face regarding racial profiling by police and members of the community.
“There’s a real inability for a majority culture to just be able to empathize with what it’s like to be on the other side of that divide,” Doyle said.
Among other things touched on in the interview were Doyle’s long history of public service starting with his time serving in the Peace Corps in the late 1960s, his admiration for John F. Kennedy who he met as a child, and his pragmatic approach to leadership during his time as governor.
With Wisconsin’s 2018 gubernatorial election just around the corner on Nov. 6, it was unsurprising when the former governor was asked to weigh in on the upcoming contest between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic hopeful Tony Evers.
While noting that Evers’ campaign was facing a disadvantage in terms of funding, Doyle was optimistic about his chances and urged people to support the Democratic candidate.
“Tony is a breath of fresh air,” Doyle said. “It’s good versus bad and let’s hope that good wins.”