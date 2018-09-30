When Kevin Conroy first got a phone call asking him to take over Exact Sciences as its CEO in 2009, he was skeptical. The Boston biotech company was 12 years old, had no product to market or revenue source, and had anemic stock value.
But after looking into the promising research on stool-based cancer screening that the company was staking its future on, he decided he would take a chance.
“There was no product. There was no hope of a product. But there were really great people,” he said.
Today, the Madison-based biotech company’s stock value is over 100 times what it was now that its cancer-screening product, Cologuard, is on the market. It employs about 1,300 people, primarily at its home in the University Research Park, where it’s in the process of building a new headquarters.
Conroy, for his part, has become the face of biotechnology in Madison, as well as someone talked about as a potential force in the state’s political arena. Conroy spoke at the Cap Times Ideas Fest on Saturday about his history in the life sciences, the hurdles that Exact Sciences has had to clear to get to where it is today, and the future of cancer research.
Conroy is a Flint, Michigan native who lacks a formal background in the biosciences — his initial career track was in patent law. His introduction to the life sciences came when he transitioned from serving as the general counsel for the Madison biotech firm Third Wave Technologies into becoming its CEO.
He said that overseeing the development of that company’s cervical cancer screening technologies helped him grown an appreciation for cancer screening. He noted that cervical cancer deaths have dropped precipitously thanks to the advance of tools like the pap smear.
“It’s proof that maybe not all of our dollars should go into new drugs,” he said. “Maybe it should go into screening.”
Once at the helm of Exact Sciences in 2009, he moved the company to Madison, citing the city’s robust biotechnology community and economic aid from the state’s Department of Commerce. There, he helped clear the company’s biggest hurdle: Getting approval from the FDA and Medicare.
Conroy said the company may not have been able to afford a prolonged review process by those institutions separately. He said it was only after he told regulators about the company’s constraints that they allowed him into a brand-new trial joint review program that shaved months off of the approval timeline.
“The mother of invention is being in a jam...When you face a problem, own it. Don’t hide from it,” said Conroy of the takeaways from the experience. “If you ignore the big ugly monster in the corner, you think it’s just going to solve itself. No, talk to people.”
Besides Exact Sciences’ history, Conroy also discussed the current state of cancer screening. He expressed wariness of a push among regulators to discourage overscreening of patients. He pointed to the U.S. Preventive Services’ Task Force guidelines for women between 40-49 for breast cancer screening, which does not outright encourage screening due to the potential risks posed by false positives.
“Their argument against a false positive is that causes anxiety among women. And that women can’t handle anxiety,” said Conroy. “They can handle anxiety. Just stop. This is crazy that we’re saying we’re not screening women in their 40s.”
Conroy also shared his thoughts on the state of the biotech industry. He said that he drew a distinction between companies like Theranos — a former $10 billion blood-testing company that fell from grace following revelations that it had made false claims about its product — versus GRAIL, a cancer-screening company that’s raised $1.6 billion in venture capital. Conroy said that while cancer screening using blood has long been considered biomedically dubious, GRAIL has published some data indicating some promising results for detecting certain kinds of cancer through blood tests.
“They’re moving the needle forward. And you have to support your peers who are doing it the right way,” he said. “Theranos, that was smoke and mirrors, and they refused to publish the information.”
Conroy also briefly addressed the $4 billion in state incentives that Foxconn would receive. He said that while it was a good thing for Foxconn to be in Wisconsin, he felt economic development dollars could be better spent.
“I think it’s tremendous to attract Foxconn. But $4 billion? You know what various small high-tech companies could do if we targeted them (with similar financing)? You could create way more than Foxconn with $4 billion,” he said.
Luke Timmerman, a biotech industry blogger and former Cap Times reporter, interviewed Conroy for the Q&A at the Wisconsin Historical Society.