The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has announced that its directors have approved $1,812,000 in grants to Madison-area nonprofits and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Included in the total is the first half of a $500,000 pledge to the proposed new Madison Youth Arts Center on the city's near east side, matching a $500,000 grant from the Madison Community Foundation announced at MCF’s annual dinner last month. The project, which will provide space for dozens of children's arts groups for rehearsals and workshops, will receive a second grant of $250,000 from the Evjue Foundation next year.
Also included in this year's giving is the first half of a $250,000 grant for the Wisconsin Historical Society's new history museum on the Capitol Square, which will replace the current museum at the corner of Main and Carroll streets. The society will receive $125,000 in each of the next two years.
In addition, the Aldo Leopold Nature Center was awarded a $75,000 grant toward its planned building addition at the center's complex off Pflaum Road in the city of Monona.
Other major grants include $50,000 in scholarship funds for Madison College, $50,000 to One City Schools, $35,000 to The Progressive magazine and $30,000 to the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will receive a total of $370,500 for more than two dozen projects and programs during the coming year. This year's grant brings Evjue Foundation giving to the university to more than $20 million since the late William T. Evjue, the founder of The Capital Times, started the foundation shortly before his death in 1970.
It is Mr. Evjue's controlling voting stock in the newspaper, which he willed to the Evjue Charitable Trust, and proceeds from the trust's assets that provide the resources for the foundation's annual giving to the community.
In addition to the university grants, 84 community organizations are receiving a total of $1,441,500 in this round of funding. Since its inception, the Evjue Foundation has given more than $70 million to the community and university.
Mr. Evjue said he wanted to return the money to the community that has helped The Capital Times thrive throughout its history. The company is now in its 101st year.
The Evjue Foundation's board consists of 15 members: seven from the Capital Times Co., four from the UW Foundation and four from the Madison Community Foundation.
The Capital Times directors are: James Lussier, Laura Lussier Lee, Dawn Lussier, Nancy Gage, Clayton Frink, Paul Fanlund and Dave Zweifel. Vince Sweeney, Marion Brown, Ann Lucke and Leslie Orrantia represent the UW Foundation, while Bob Sorge, Tom Linfield, Jim Bradley and Brenda Gonzalez represent the Madison Community Foundation. Pam Wells, The Capital Times’ director of finance, serves as the foundation's executive director.
Following is the complete list of grants announced by the foundation:
UW GRANTS
Allen Centennial Garden — $4,000 for annual spring symposium. 2020 theme is “Resilient Landscapes: Cultivated Connected Communities.”
Office of Child Care & Family Resources — $3,000 to support a professional development forum for infant and toddler teachers.
Office of Child Care & Family Resources — $5,000 to support a series of retreats for campus early educators.
Division of the Arts — $7,000 for this year's Madison Early Music Festival.
Division of Continuing Studies — $31,500 to the UW Odyssey Project directed by Professor Emily Auerbach.
Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement — $9,000 for the Chancellor’s and Powers-Knapp Scholarship Programs.
Global Health Institute — $5,000 to help promote global health in Madison, Wisconsin and the Midwest.
Law School — $10,000 for the Wisconsin Innocence Project.
College of Letters and Science — $4,000 for the Biocore Outreach Ambassadors.
College of Letters and Science — $31,000 for two Center for the Humanities programs: Great World Texts in Wisconsin and the Public Humanities Exchange.
College of Letters and Science — $10,000 for the Center for Journalism Ethics' annual conference.
College of Letters and Science — $8,000 to the Center for Limnology's Yahara Science Initiative.
College of Letters and Science — $6,000 for a School of Music program intended to bring quality musical performances and education to communities statewide.
Letters and Science — $16,000 for the Writing Center's Madison Writing Assistance Program.
UW-Madison Libraries — $8,000 to support an exhibition about book arts at the university.
Lily's Fund — $8,000 toward the fund's epilepsy research program.
Nelson Institute — $5,000 to help support the Institute's UniverCity Year event.
Morgridge Center for Public Service — $15,000 for the center's Badger Volunteers.
Office of the Provost — $10,000 to underwrite the annual Wisconsin Idea Seminar.
School of Education — $13,000 for a dance outreach project aimed at young people called Performing Ourselves.
School of Education — $16,000 for education outreach and partnerships with the Wisconsin Center for Academically Talented Youth.
School of Education — $8,000 for the dance performance of "FLIGHT: torn like a rose."
School of Human Ecology — $6,000 for the Center for a Design & Material Culture exhibit: Points of Departure: Inspirations from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection.
School of Human Ecology — $10,000 toward the Covering Wisconsin, a program that connects low-income people to health coverage.
UW Extension — $4,000 to support the Teaching Garden.
UW Press — $19,000 for the Evjue Internships in Publishing.
Wisconsin Union Theater — $16,000 to help provide free programming for the fall semester in 2019.
Chancellor's Scholars endowment — $12,500, the third of five installments.
2019 Special Allocation — $12,500 for the chancellor's scholarship match.
Allocation for UW System — $10,000 to the president's fund.
UW Foundation — $48,000 in general support.
COMMUNITY GRANTS
ABC for Health — $10,000 to support program representing low-income parents who face legal actions related to Medicaid-paid childbirth expenses.
African Association of Madison — $1,000 to support Africa Fest.
Agrace Hospice Center — $20,000 in general support.
Aldo Leopold Nature Center — $75,000 in support of the Bridge to the Future capital campaign.
American Players Theatre — $10,000 to subsidize the cost of discounted tickets.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters — $15,000 to help reduce the agency’s waiting list.
Capitol City Band Association — $1,000 to help support the 2019 concert season.
Center for Media and Democracy — $5,000 to help defray expenses to research Bradley Foundation funding.
Center for Resilient Cities — $10,000 to support the Healthy Food, Resilient Kids summer program.
Centro Hispano of Dane County — $25,000 to support academic programming for Latino youth.
CEOs of Tomorrow — $5,000 in support of the organization, which interests young people in business.
Children's Dyslexia Center — $5,000 to train tutors to work with dyslexic students.
Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin — $10,000 to support its Food Security Program.
Community Groundworks — $10,000 to support the Troy Gardens project.
Dane County Cultural Affairs — $75,000 for arts funding throughout the county.
Dane County Humane Society — $5,000 to support educational programming.
Dane Dances — $10,000 in general support of the annual dances in the Evjue Rooftop Gardens at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.
Dimensions in Sound — $1,000 to help underwrite concerts at senior living facilities.
Domestic Abuse Intervention Services — $10,000 toward its shelter program.
DSS Community Center — $5,000 to help fund employment training programs for middle and high school youth in the Brentwood neighborhood.
Edgewood College — $20,000 toward the college's community scholars program.
Family Services Madison — $5,000 to support outpatient mental health services.
Fishing Has No Boundaries — $1,000 in support of fishing events for those with mental or physical issues.
Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools — $25,000 to support recommended initiatives in the schools.
Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective — $1,000 to support the Sugar Maple Music Festival.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz — $10,000 in general support of the program.
Friends of Allen Centennial Garden — $1,000 for a concert series in the garden.
Friends of Wisconsin Public Television — $15,000 in general support of public television programming.
Gathering Waters — $10,000 to support the organization's land conservation work.
Gigi's Playhouse — $5,000 to support job readiness program for individuals with Down syndrome.
Goodman Community Center — $10,000 in general support of the center's programs.
Independent Living — $15,000 in general support for elderly care.
Junior Achievement — $5,000 to assist in a student empowerment program.
Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Association — $15,000 in general support.
Kujichagulia — $5,000 in support of the annual Juneteenth celebration.
Literacy Network — $10,000 in general support of the organization, which teaches reading, writing and speaking skills to adults and families.
LunART Festival — $1,000 to help support the annual arts festival.
Lussier Community Education Center — $20,000 to help fund after-school and summer programming for school-age children.
Madison Area Technical College Foundation — $50,000 to provide financial assistance to students.
Madison Audubon Society — $2,000 toward conservation academy training.
Madison Central Park Sessions — $1,000 to help fund outdoor concerts in McPike Park.
Madison Children's Museum — $20,000 to improve accessibility to the museum’s rooftop garden.
Madison Circus Space — $25,000 for the costs of flooring in a new facility.
Madison Community Foundation — $48,000 in general support.
Madison Jazz Society — $1,000 to support a program that provides grants to schools for jazz education.
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art — $5,000 to support the museum's school tours.
Madison Music Collective — $1,000 to help underwrite a series of jazz concerts.
Madison Opera — $5,000 to support the annual Opera in the Park.
Madison Reading Project — $20,000 to be divided between a reading bus and the purchase of books.
Madison Symphony Orchestra — $15,000 in support of its youth concert series.
Madison Youth Arts Center — $250,000 toward construction of the center in 2019.
Maydm Inc. — $15,000 to help fund an employee who will expand the reach of the program, which provides technology training for girls and youth of color.
MOSES — $10,000 to support a program that helps former prisoners.
NewBridge Madison — $1,000 for a summer concert series at Warner Park.
One City Schools — $50,000 to assist in program costs for the expansion of the school.
Operation Fresh Start — $10,000 to support educational programs for its students.
Oregon Education Foundation — $10,000 to help fund a new splash pad for the school district.
Overture Center Foundation — $10,000 to support its Rising Stars program.
PEBOGA — $2,000 to assist with funding for the annual fall gospel fest.
Porchlight — $20,000 to help reroof one of the oldest buildings of the agency, which helps people with housing insecurity.
Prevent Blindness Wisconsin — $2,500 to support a vision screening program for Madison-area children.
Project Home Inc. — $5,000 to support a program that repairs homes to allow people to remain in them.
Rape Crisis Center — $10,000 to help with prevention and educational programs.
RSVP of Dane County — $5,000 for material aimed at recruiting volunteers.
Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center — $10,000 to help expand the facility's dog program.
Simpson Street Free Press — $25,000 to support the organization's academic programs.
The Progressive — $35,000 in general support of the magazine, which was founded by Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette.
The Rainbow Project — $5,000 in support of programs that help children and their families who have experienced trauma.
The River Food Pantry — $15,000 to help with its operations.
The Road Home Dane County — $15,000 to assist with case management services for homeless children and their families.
Token Creek Festival — $1,000 in support of the annual Token Creek Chamber Music Festival.
United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County — $5,000 to support the Active Teen Project.
Urban Tree Alliance — $5,000 to help with the alliance's Madison canopy project.
Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters — $15,000 in support of its magazine and marketing efforts.
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism — $30,000 in general support of investigations shared with other news media outlets.
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra — $12,000 toward the annual Concerts on the Square.
Wisconsin Council of the Blind — $1,000 to help produce newsletters in braille.
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign — $20,000 to support the agency’s work to monitor political campaign contributions.
Wisconsin Historical Society Foundation — $125,000 toward the new history museum planned for the Capitol Square.
Wisconsin Institute of Youth Journalism — $5,000 to support its annual internship program.
Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership — $2,000 to support training high school students in construction jobs.
Women’s Medical Fund — $10,000 to provide financial aid for women's health.
Worker Justice Wisconsin — $10,000 to expand its efforts to ensure that workers are paid fairly.
YWCA Madison — $20,000 to support race and gender equity programming.