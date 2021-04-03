Cap Times’ Evjue Foundation donates $375,000, much of it to support food programs

The board of the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, recently approved $375,000 in grants to support seven local food programs and seven other local causes.

The biggest single grant, for $85,000, went to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing generosity of the Evjue Foundation,” said Michelle Orge, Second Harvest president and CEO.

“This funding is a critical component in our ability to meet the food needs of so many in our community who will need support in the coming months as we recover from the pandemic.”

The Evjue board also approved grants to other programs that provide food assistance, including $15,000 for NewBridge, and $10,000 each for the Badger Prairie Needs Network, the River Food Pantry, the Middleton Outreach Ministry, St. Vincent DePaul and the Mellowhood Foundation.

The board also approved grants of $25,000 each to support the work of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the Urban League of Greater Madison.