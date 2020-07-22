Cap Times’ Evjue Foundation donates $350,000 to Black-led causes

“Expediting the granting process and providing funds to a wide variety of Black-led organization is a very dignified way to help immediately address many of the unmet needs that African-American families face.

“Many of these providers are on the front lines in many neighborhoods and will be able to continue their work or expand their capacity to deliver services to this community,” Anthony added. “I offer a heartfelt thanks to Paul Fanlund and the Evjue Foundation.”

Fanlund, editor and publisher of The Capital Times, explained the board’s rationale in making the unusual mid-year grants.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the protests since, this has been an extraordinary summer of racial reckoning in Madison and nationally. The pandemic has had an outsized effect on our communities of color.

“We wanted esteemed Black leaders to help us identify front-line heroes doing incredible work in areas from restorative justice to leadership development to education and health,” added Fanlund, who chaired the special Evjue subcommittee.