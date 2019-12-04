SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK (copy for Evjue grant story)

Second Harvest Food Bank, shown above, is receiving $50,000 from the Cap Times' Evjue Foundation in this funding cycle. 

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has announced additional 2019 grants totaling $539,000 to 48 community nonprofits.

The latest contributions, added to $1,846,152 worth of grants made in the spring, bringing total giving during 2019 to more than $2.3 million, all made possible by the will of William T. Evjue, the founder and longtime editor and publisher of the Cap Times.

Major grants this fall include $50,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, $50,000 to the United Way’s annual campaign. $35,000 for Access Community Health’s dental program for low-income families and $30,000 to Madison-area Urban Ministry.

During the year, the Foundation was able to help 132 area nonprofits, schools and arts groups plus the University of Wisconsin, which received $370,500 for more than two dozen projects on the Madison campus.

Following is the complete list of the latest grants:

Access Community Health Centers — $35,000 to help open a second dental program at its clinics for low-income families.

ACLU of Wisconsin Foundation — $5,000 in general support of the civil liberties organization.

Africasong Communications — $8,000 in support of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in the State Capitol.

Arts + Literature Laboratory — $3,000 in general support.

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County — $25,000 in general support of the club’s activities.

Braille Library Services — $3,000 toward the production of books for the blind.

Briarpatch Youth Services — $10,000 for its Runaway and Homeless Youth Program.

Dane Buy Local Foundation — $7,500 to assist with efforts to steer consumers to local businesses.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office — $10,000 to support literacy for children of jailed parents.

Festival Choir — $1,000 in general support.

First Tee of South Central Wisconsin — $2,000 in general support of the organization’s work with children.

Forward Theater Co. — $15,000 in support of theater performances.

Greater Madison Jazz Consortium — $1,000 in general support to promote jazz.

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County — $15,000 in general support.

International Crane Foundation — $5,000 to support intern expenses.

Jazz at Five — $1,000 for the weekly concerts on upper State Street at the end of summer.

Madison-area Urban Ministry — $30,000 in general support of the ministry’s youth programs.

Make-a-Wish Wisconsin — $3,000 in general support.

Mellowhood Foundation — $15,000 toward its work addressing neighborhood issues in southwest Madison.

Middleton Community Orchestra — $1,000 in general support of the orchestra’s productions.

Middleton Outreach Ministry — $10,000 in operational support.

Monona Terrace Community Programs — $2,500 to help defray the expenses of Madison Maker Faire.

Monroe Street Arts Center — $25,000 to be used for arts scholarships.

NAACP of Dane County — $5,000 in general support of the association.

OccuPaws Guide Dog Association — $2,000 toward expenses for training guide dogs.

Omega School — $15,000 toward its Young Mothers Project, which helps provide education and career development.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin — $25,000 to support women’s health initiatives.

REAP Food Group — $20,000 in general support of the food pantry program.

Second Harvest Food Bank — $50,000 to help with food pantry distribution expenses.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul — $10,000 in general support of the society.

Strollers Theatre — $1,000 in general support.

Sustain Dane — $10,000 to support the organization’s work in achieving local sustainability.

Tellurian Inc. — $10,000 to support the organization’s work with people who are addicted.

The Capital Times Kids Fund — $8,000 toward the fund’s annual campaign.

The Daily Cardinal — $5,000 to support investigative reporting projects by the UW student newspaper.

United Way of Dane County — $50,000 in general support of the annual fund drive.

Vera Court Neighborhood Center — $10,000 to assist with the purchase of a van for the center.

VSA Wisconsin — $2,000 in general support of the organization’s work to provide arts programming for people who are disabled.

YMCA of Dane County — $10,000 in general support.

Wisconsin Academy of Graduate Service Dogs — $2,000 to assist with training.

Wisconsin Early Childhood Association — $20,000 to support the launch of a shared services network to improve the quality of child care in Dane County.

Wisconsin Eye Public Affairs Network — $10,000 to be used for programming.

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice — $5,000 to support advocacy programs aimed at achieving social and economic justice.

Wisconsin Newspaper Association — $10,000 in support of the annual Civic Games competition for students.

Wisconsin Public Radio — $10,000 in general support.

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative — $10,000 in support of primarily business entrepreneurs of color.

Wisconsin Women’s Network — $5,000 to support the network’s annual symposium.

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra — $1,000 in support of the Music Makers program.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.