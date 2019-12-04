The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has announced additional 2019 grants totaling $539,000 to 48 community nonprofits.
The latest contributions, added to $1,846,152 worth of grants made in the spring, bringing total giving during 2019 to more than $2.3 million, all made possible by the will of William T. Evjue, the founder and longtime editor and publisher of the Cap Times.
Major grants this fall include $50,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank, $50,000 to the United Way’s annual campaign. $35,000 for Access Community Health’s dental program for low-income families and $30,000 to Madison-area Urban Ministry.
During the year, the Foundation was able to help 132 area nonprofits, schools and arts groups plus the University of Wisconsin, which received $370,500 for more than two dozen projects on the Madison campus.
Following is the complete list of the latest grants:
Access Community Health Centers — $35,000 to help open a second dental program at its clinics for low-income families.
ACLU of Wisconsin Foundation — $5,000 in general support of the civil liberties organization.
Africasong Communications — $8,000 in support of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in the State Capitol.
Arts + Literature Laboratory — $3,000 in general support.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County — $25,000 in general support of the club’s activities.
Braille Library Services — $3,000 toward the production of books for the blind.
Briarpatch Youth Services — $10,000 for its Runaway and Homeless Youth Program.
Dane Buy Local Foundation — $7,500 to assist with efforts to steer consumers to local businesses.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office — $10,000 to support literacy for children of jailed parents.
Festival Choir — $1,000 in general support.
First Tee of South Central Wisconsin — $2,000 in general support of the organization’s work with children.
Forward Theater Co. — $15,000 in support of theater performances.
Greater Madison Jazz Consortium — $1,000 in general support to promote jazz.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County — $15,000 in general support.
International Crane Foundation — $5,000 to support intern expenses.
Jazz at Five — $1,000 for the weekly concerts on upper State Street at the end of summer.
Madison-area Urban Ministry — $30,000 in general support of the ministry’s youth programs.
Make-a-Wish Wisconsin — $3,000 in general support.
Mellowhood Foundation — $15,000 toward its work addressing neighborhood issues in southwest Madison.
Middleton Community Orchestra — $1,000 in general support of the orchestra’s productions.
Middleton Outreach Ministry — $10,000 in operational support.
Monona Terrace Community Programs — $2,500 to help defray the expenses of Madison Maker Faire.
Monroe Street Arts Center — $25,000 to be used for arts scholarships.
NAACP of Dane County — $5,000 in general support of the association.
OccuPaws Guide Dog Association — $2,000 toward expenses for training guide dogs.
Omega School — $15,000 toward its Young Mothers Project, which helps provide education and career development.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin — $25,000 to support women’s health initiatives.
REAP Food Group — $20,000 in general support of the food pantry program.
Second Harvest Food Bank — $50,000 to help with food pantry distribution expenses.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul — $10,000 in general support of the society.
Strollers Theatre — $1,000 in general support.
Sustain Dane — $10,000 to support the organization’s work in achieving local sustainability.
Tellurian Inc. — $10,000 to support the organization’s work with people who are addicted.
The Capital Times Kids Fund — $8,000 toward the fund’s annual campaign.
The Daily Cardinal — $5,000 to support investigative reporting projects by the UW student newspaper.
United Way of Dane County — $50,000 in general support of the annual fund drive.
Vera Court Neighborhood Center — $10,000 to assist with the purchase of a van for the center.
VSA Wisconsin — $2,000 in general support of the organization’s work to provide arts programming for people who are disabled.
YMCA of Dane County — $10,000 in general support.
Wisconsin Academy of Graduate Service Dogs — $2,000 to assist with training.
Wisconsin Early Childhood Association — $20,000 to support the launch of a shared services network to improve the quality of child care in Dane County.
Wisconsin Eye Public Affairs Network — $10,000 to be used for programming.
Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice — $5,000 to support advocacy programs aimed at achieving social and economic justice.
Wisconsin Newspaper Association — $10,000 in support of the annual Civic Games competition for students.
Wisconsin Public Radio — $10,000 in general support.
Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative — $10,000 in support of primarily business entrepreneurs of color.
Wisconsin Women’s Network — $5,000 to support the network’s annual symposium.
Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra — $1,000 in support of the Music Makers program.