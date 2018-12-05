The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, has announced additional 2018 grants totaling $720,800 to 56 nonprofits in Dane County.
The latest contributions add to $1,594,000 worth of grants made in the spring, bringing total giving during 2018 to more than $2.3 million, all made possible by the will of William T. Evjue. He founded the Cap Times on Dec. 13, 1917, and led the newspaper until his death in 1970.
Mr. Evjue established the foundation before his death, but it was the provision in his will to distribute the income from his controlling stock in the newspaper back to the community that accelerated the giving. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $60 million in grants.
In 2018 a total of 141 area nonprofits, schools and art groups plus the University of Wisconsin — which received $370,500 in the spring — shared in the foundation's gifts.
Major grants this fall include $75,000 to the tech incubator StartingBlock Madison, which just opened new facilities on East Washington Avenue to assist young entrepreneurs; $50,000 to One City Schools, the innovative preschool program founded by Kaleem Caire to tackle the persistent achievement gap; and $50,000 to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Following is the complete list of grants awarded this fall:
Access Community Health Centers — $15,000 in funding for medical supplies at its clinics.
Africasong Communications — $12,000 in general support of an expanded celebration on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the State Capitol.
Arts + Literature Laboratory — $2,000 to build capacity for arts programs.
Atwood-Barrymore Corporation — $25,000 to help fund the ambitious remodeling of the Barrymore Theatre.
Badger Prairie Needs Network — $10,000 to add facilities that will help the network recover food from restaurants and other outlets.
Braille Library and Transcribing Services — $3,000 to support the production of brailled books.
Briarpatch Youth Services — $10,000 toward its work with runaway and homeless youth.
BSP Free Clinic — $5,000 toward the clinic's work to make medical supplies available to those without insurance.
Canopy Center — $5,000 to help the center expand its parent-to-child program.
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation — $10,000 in support of its Reach Out and Read Wisconsin program for young people.
Children's Theater of Madison — $5,000 to support access to theater productions for young people.
City of Madison — $6,000 to support a Science to Street Art Festival.
Clean Lakes Alliance — $5,000 to fund a camp for young people to learn about water.
Community Shares of Wisconsin — $15,000 to support its annual fund drive.
Dane Arts Mural Arts — $10,000 to help support mural projects, mostly involving young people, throughout the county.
Dane Buy Local — $7,500 to support consumer education campaigns on the benefits of buying from local merchants.
East Madison Community Center — $5,000 to help with the center's efforts to mentor children of color.
Festival Choir of Madison — $1,000 in general support.
Forward Learning Youth and Young Adults — $5,000 for its Support Peace program.
Forward Theater Co. — $15,000 to help with the cost of the group’s performances.
Friends of the Monona Senior Center — $1,000 to help fund the center's speakers program.
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Foundation — $10,000 to help a leadership development program for high school sophomores.
Habitat for Humanity— $15,000 to help pay for the construction of one new home.
Jazz at Five — $1,000 to support jazz programs downtown.
Madison Parks Foundation — $25,000 to help build playgrounds that are accessible for children with disabilities.
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin — $3,000 toward the nonprofit's work in granting wishes to children with life-threatening medical problems.
Mellowhood Foundation — $15,000 to support the organization's work with at-risk kids on Madison’s southwest side.
Middleton Outreach Ministry — $10,000 in assistance for its food pantry program.
Occupaws Guide Dog Association — $4,300 toward the cost of placing guide dogs.
One City Schools — $50,000 in support of the school's efforts to provide innovative education for preschoolers.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin — $25,000 to support education for youth reproductive health.
REAP Food Group — $20,000 in general support of food distribution for low-income families in the area.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin — $50,000 to support the FoodShare Outreach program. Funds will be matched by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Selfless Ambition — $12,000 toward purchasing a truck to transport food to school food pantries.
StartingBlock Madison — $75,000 in support of phase two of its building project to provide space for entrepreneurs.
Students and Leaders Net — $5,000 to help channel higher education and career information to young people needing help for the future.
Sunshine Place Inc. — $10,000 in general support.
Sustain Dane — $10,000 in general support of the organization's efforts to educate young people on sustainability.
Tellurian — $10,000 in general support.
The Capital Times Kids Fund — $8,000 to help pay for contribution envelopes for the annual fund drive supporting nonprofits that work with children.
The Daily Cardinal — $5,000 to support publication of a special investigative journalism issue of the UW-Madison student newspaper.
The Demeter Foundation — $5,000 to help fund a wellness program for formerly incarcerated women.
The Madison Institute — $1,000 to help fund its programming on public policy issues.
Theatre LILA — $10,000 to support the unique theater company's performances.
Town of Blooming Grove — $10,000 to fund an artist-in-residence program at Thurber Park.
United Way of Dane County — $50,000 in general support.
Vera Court Neighborhood Center Inc. — $10,000 to support youth programs at the Bridge Lakepoint Waunona (BLW) Neighborhood Center, which is under the Vera Court Neighborhood Center Inc. umbrella.
VSA Wisconsin — $2,000 to support arts programs for people with disabilities.
Wisconsin Academy for Graduate Services Dogs Inc. — $2,000 to support the training of service dogs for people who require their help.
Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters — $10,000 to help fund the academy's quarterly magazine.
Wisconsin’s Green Fire — $25,000 to establish a go-to organization staffed by scientists to answer environmental questions and to refute false claims.
Wisconsin Newspaper Association — $5,000 in added support for the association's civics contest for state high schools.
Wisconsin Public Radio — $10,000 in general support.
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative — $10,000 to provide business education, training and coaching to microbusiness entrepreneurs.
Women Artists Forward Fund — $15,000 to help establish a fund to support women artists in the community.
YMCA of Dane County — $20,000 in funding for memberships for low-income families and children.