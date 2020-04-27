Cap Times’ Evjue Foundation announces $635,000 in special COVID-19 grants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The board of the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, is giving $635,000 in grants to nonprofits dealing with the coronavirus crisis in Dane County.

The grants will provide immediate support for food pantries and other nonprofits that provide meals for the unemployed and otherwise needy, as well as support for front-line health care workers and other causes directly affected by the pandemic.

Because of the health emergency, the awards are being made ahead of the foundation’s normal grant cycle. The board will review applications it has already received for a second, much smaller slate of grants to be announced in June.

“Given the enormity of this health crisis, the board decided to make these special grants to organizations on the pandemic’s front lines in Madison and Dane County,” said Paul Fanlund, editor and publisher of The Capital Times and a member of the foundation’s board of directors. “The Evjue Foundation has always been devoted to helping the neediest among us, and this is a time of critical need.”

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, the longtime coordinator and distributor for many local food pantries, will receive $100,000.