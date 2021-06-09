Cap Times’ Evjue Foundation announces $548,000 in community grants

The directors of The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, have approved a new round of grants to 38 community organizations totaling $548,000.
Included in this, the second round of grants this year, are $50,000 in funding for the soon-to-constructed Madison Public Market on the city’s near east side, $50,000 to help RISE Wisconsin renovate its headquarters that houses three nonprofits on Fordem Avenue and $50,000 to Access Community Health’s program to serve those who are unable to qualify for health care coverage.
Earlier this year, the foundation approved $375,000 in grants to help area food pantries meet the food needs exacerbated by the pandemic, plus support for Black and Latino chambers of commerce also impacted by the health crisis.
The new grants announced today also include $40,000 for Madison College’s student scholarship program and $35,000 for Urban Triage’s work with Madison area Black families.
The foundation is planning another round of grants in the fall.
The Evjue Foundation Board has 15 members. Seven represent The Capital Times Co.: Jim Lussier, Laura Lussier Lee, Dawn Lussier, Nancy Gage, Clayton Frink, Dave Zweifel and Paul Fanlund. Four directors represent the UW Foundation: Anne Lucke, Marion Brown, Brenda Gonzalez and Eric Salisbury. The final four represent the Madison Community Foundation: Bob Sorge, Jim Bradley, Tom Linfield and Therese Gulbransen. Pam Wells is the foundation’s executive director.
The foundation’s grants are made possible by the will of the late William T. Evjue, the founder of The Capital Times, who directed that proceeds from his controlling stock in the newspaper go to the Evjue Charitable Trust. The will requires that the trust, in turn, direct proceeds to the foundation to be distributed to worthy causes and organizations throughout the community.
In the years since Mr. Evjue’s death in 1970, the foundation has provided about $70 million to hundreds of charitable, cultural and educational organizations in the Dane County area.
Following is the list of The Evjue Foundation’s most recent grants:
Access Community Health Centers — $50,000 to help the organization’s efforts to serve those without health care coverage.
AgeBetter Inc. — $5,000 to help expand its senior services to a more diverse clientele.
Aldo Leopold Nature Center — $5,000 in general support of the center’s nature education programs.
Arts + Literature Laboratory — $15,000 to help the organization develop an arts and literature library.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County — $15,000 in general support of the club’s many activities.
Community Shares of Wisconsin — $10,000 in general support of its annual fundraising campaign.
Dane Dances! — $5,000 in general support of the diverse summer music programming on the Monona Terrace Convention Center’s Evjue Rooftop Garden.
Darbo Pantry Project — $10,000 to help fight food insecurity in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood.
Edgewood College — $20,000 toward the college’s community scholars program for students of color.
First Tee-South Central Wisconsin — $2,000 toward its education programming to develop confidence in young people.
Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools — $10,000 to support programs aimed at achieving greater teacher diversity.
Free Bikes for Kids — $5,000 to help the nonprofit continue providing bikes for kids.
Gigi’s Playhouse — $5,000 in general support of its work with children with Down syndrome.
Girls on the Run — $1,000 toward its programs aimed at physical fitness for young people.
JustDane (formerly Madison-area Urban Ministry) — $15,000 to help defray food costs and other expenses during the pandemic crisis.
Madison Chamber of Commerce Foundation — $11,000 to increase the accessibility of its emerging leaders program to more people of color.
Madison Children’s Museum — $25,000 for the museum’s “future in play” initiative.
Madison College Foundation — $40,000 to provide scholarships to needy students.
Madison Music Collective — $1,000 in general support programming.
Madison Opera Inc. — $5,000 to help underwrite opera performances.
Madison Public Market Foundation — $50,000 toward helping open a public market on the city’s near east side.
Madison Reading Project — $10,000 to support the project’s book club initiative.
Mentoring Positives — $5,000 toward its program to reach out to more Asian-American and Latino families.
Northside Planning Council — $5,000 toward its healthy food for all program.
Porchlight Inc. — $15,000 toward the organization’s work with the homeless.
Rape Crisis Center — $10,000 for the center to hire additional staff to support victims of rape.
RISE Wisconsin — $50,000 to assist in the renovation of its Fordem Avenue headquarters.
Rooted Wisconsin Inc. — $15,000 to allow for expanding programs for additional youth.
RSVP of Dane County — $5,000 toward its program helping seniors mentor young people.
Simpson Street Free Press — $20,000 in general support of its after-school academic work with aspiring young writers.
The Road Home Dane County — $10,000 for on-site management services.
Urban Triage — $35,000 toward the organization’s programming to promote healthy Black families.
Vera Court Neighborhood Center — $15,000 to support the center’s work with Latino students.
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra — $12,000 toward the annual Concerts on the Square.
Wisconsin Council for the Blind — $1,000 in general support of programming for people with visual disabilities.
Wisconsin Institute of Youth Journalism — $5,000 toward the annual internship program pairing students with media outlets.
Women’s Medical Fund — $15,000 to support the fund’s work on women’s health.
YMCA of Dane County — $15,000 in general support.