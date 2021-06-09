Cap Times’ Evjue Foundation announces $548,000 in community grants

The directors of The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, have approved a new round of grants to 38 community organizations totaling $548,000.

Included in this, the second round of grants this year, are $50,000 in funding for the soon-to-constructed Madison Public Market on the city’s near east side, $50,000 to help RISE Wisconsin renovate its headquarters that houses three nonprofits on Fordem Avenue and $50,000 to Access Community Health’s program to serve those who are unable to qualify for health care coverage.

Earlier this year, the foundation approved $375,000 in grants to help area food pantries meet the food needs exacerbated by the pandemic, plus support for Black and Latino chambers of commerce also impacted by the health crisis.

The new grants announced today also include $40,000 for Madison College’s student scholarship program and $35,000 for Urban Triage’s work with Madison area Black families.

The foundation is planning another round of grants in the fall.