Canopy night club owner says he's more focused on lounge, cafe aspect

Carl, who's opening the business without partners, said he settled on the name Canopy after having trouble finding a domain name. He tried Canopy Club, Club Canopy, Canopy Lounge and just Canopy. All those names were taken, so he had to go with canopynightclub.com, "which is definitely more aggressive than we wanted to come off," he said.

He said he's more focused on the "lounge/cafe" aspect of the club and hopes to open Jan. 18, provided he can get a provisional license from the ALRC.

Carl said he signed a lease for four months and if all goes well, he'll enter into a longer lease. At that point, he'll look into installing a sprinkler system upstairs so he can use the space for classes. He said church groups, Boy Scout groups and those starting their own businesses could use the rooms at a low cost or for free.

The cafe will start with a small menu of bagels and muffins, "working toward a more full menu as we progress," Carl said.

He was unfamiliar with the local dance company Kanopy Dance, founded in 1976, and a resident company of Overture Center, but suggested they could collaborate. "Since we both have the same name," he said, "maybe we could help them out in some way."