Canopy night club owner says he's more focused on lounge, cafe aspect

A 25-year-old DJ with a military background hopes to open a new night club and cafe on Williamson Street in the former home of Prism and Plan B.
Austin Carl has signed a lease to open Canopy at 924 Williamson St. He said he intends to use the 6,000-square-foot space as a coffee shop by day, and a bar and nightclub by night with DJs or live music three times a week.
Carl said once the cafe and club are established, he'd like to renovate the under-utilized upstairs into rooms where people could take martial arts, dance, fitness, and other classes.
Ald. Marsha Rummel is holding a neighborhood meeting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8) at the Wil-Mar Center, 953 Jenifer St., on Carl's application for a visual and performing arts license and a liquor license for the 375-capacity club.
Carl, who is studying electrical engineering online through UW-Platteville, said he'll send representatives to the meeting since he's out of the country.
The city's Alcohol License Review Committee is expected to consider Carl's application at its Jan. 15 meeting.
Rummel said she's open to learning more about Carl's ideas, adding that he needs to hear from neighbors. "They'll have a lot of questions," she said.
Chuck Chvala, the building's landlord and former legislator, wouldn't comment on the project.
Carl, who's opening the business without partners, said he settled on the name Canopy after having trouble finding a domain name. He tried Canopy Club, Club Canopy, Canopy Lounge and just Canopy. All those names were taken, so he had to go with canopynightclub.com, "which is definitely more aggressive than we wanted to come off," he said.
He said he's more focused on the "lounge/cafe" aspect of the club and hopes to open Jan. 18, provided he can get a provisional license from the ALRC.
Carl said he signed a lease for four months and if all goes well, he'll enter into a longer lease. At that point, he'll look into installing a sprinkler system upstairs so he can use the space for classes. He said church groups, Boy Scout groups and those starting their own businesses could use the rooms at a low cost or for free.
The cafe will start with a small menu of bagels and muffins, "working toward a more full menu as we progress," Carl said.
He was unfamiliar with the local dance company Kanopy Dance, founded in 1976, and a resident company of Overture Center, but suggested they could collaborate. "Since we both have the same name," he said, "maybe we could help them out in some way."
Carl, who is from Lancaster, a town of about 4,000 people 16 miles northwest of Platteville, said after moving to Madison, he DJed at Plan B for 2 1/2 years.
After graduating high school in 2012, Carl went into the Army. He came to Madison in 2016 to attend college on the GI Bill.
He said he saved $20,000 during his time in the military, where he said he was sent to South Korea and got overseas hazard pay.
Corey Gresen and Rico Sabatini founded Plan B as a LGTBQ club in 2009. In 2018, staff were accused of discriminating against trans and black customers. The situation worsened late that year when drag performers said they were denied access to changing rooms and bathrooms. Regulars began boycotting the club, and it soon closed.
Sabatini, who got out of the business in 2014, returned last year to open Prism Dance Club with two partners. It, too, catered to LGBTQ patrons, but closed in November after eight months.
"Prism isn't doing terrible, but it isn't doing terrific either," Sabatini said in a Facebook post then.
Sabatini told a Wisconsin State Journal reporter that he had competition from new venues that have opened recently in the city. He also said the Willy Street club lost its "niche," with members of the LGBTQ community feeling safe and accepted in more places than ever.
Carl said Canopy won't have a LGBTQ focus, but will be LGBTQ-"friendly." He said the drag performers deserved to have their voices heard, but faults the community for not supporting Plan B and Prism better.
"They let two businesses fail already and did not show adequate support," he said. "So, although we will be friendly, I think we are just going for more of the Prism aspect of all-inclusive."
Carl said he's been doing a lot of outreach to students and community members through the clubs he's DJed in and hopes to get a warm reception. He said he has a team ready to help with promotion.
The club will center on modern EDM -- or electronic dance music -- and host a Latin night once or twice a month. Carl said he wants to give people "a space where they can come be themselves, connect with other people and network."
Carl said while he doesn't have a business background, he had positions in the Army which have prepared him to operate a club. He ran and maintained an arms room in a secure facility, where he said he had to track hundreds of millions of dollars worth of equipment.
"I have a lot of managerial experience toward inventory, managing people, getting things done, organization task distribution," he said.
Carl is working to match the club's aesthetic to its name with a "city meets wildlife and nature" theme. He's installing a "plant wall" that can be modified to fit the season. Much of it has to be made of plastic so it doesn't get damaged by club-goers.
"We're definitely trying to incorporate a healthy dose of nature into everything."