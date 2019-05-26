One canoeist died and several others were rescued Saturday from the Yahara River after four canoes overturned in fast-moving water with a strong current, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lifesaving efforts were administered to a canoeist who was pinned under a submerged log, but the woman died at a local hospital, Sgt. Peter Falk said.
Law enforcement and fire personnel got seven others who were clinging to logs and yelling for help safely out of the water.
Just after 2:50 p.m., deputies were sent to the Murwin Park area on West Caledonia Road and North Highway H in the town of Fulton. A state trooper, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens and Edgerton Fire EMS also responded.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office Rescue Team, Janesville Fire Department and the town of Beloit Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office cautions people against canoeing, kayaking or participating in other paddle sports on the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek and Sugar River at this time due to high waters and extremely swift current. Officials advise those on the water to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest or flotation device with a buckle or zipper that is the proper size for the wearer.