One person was displaced after a candle ignited a fire early on Monday morning at a Downtown apartment building.
Firefighters were called to The Frances apartment building, 215 N. Frances St., at about 2:30 a.m., where they found fire and smoke coming from a 2nd story window, said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Firefighters had the fire, which had engulfed the ceiling of a bedroom, extinguished by about 2:47 a.m., she said.
Schuster said 78 had to leave the building. One person suffered minor injuries but didn't see medical care.
The candle ignited nearby "combustibles," causing an estimated $50,000 in damage, she said. The fire was deemed accidental.