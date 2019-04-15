Try 3 months for $3
Firefighters evacuated the Downtown building after a candle started a fire early on Monday morning. 

One person was displaced after a candle ignited a fire early on Monday morning at a Downtown apartment building. 

Firefighters were called to The Frances apartment building, 215 N. Frances St., at about 2:30 a.m., where they found fire and smoke coming from a 2nd story window, said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. 

Firefighters had the fire, which had engulfed the ceiling of a bedroom, extinguished by about 2:47 a.m., she said. 

Schuster said 78 had to leave the building. One person suffered minor injuries but didn't see medical care. 

The candle ignited nearby "combustibles," causing an estimated $50,000 in damage, she said. The fire was deemed accidental. 

